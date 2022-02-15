Cologne Centurions and Istanbul Rams open 2022 season in European League of Football - Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Rhein Fire first live game on ProSieben MAXX

The Cologne Centurions and Turkish league newcomer Istanbul Rams have the honor of opening the second series on June 4th (6 p.m.). Defending champions Frankfurt Galaxy and Rhein Fire will play the first live game on ProSieben MAXX on June 5th (3 p.m.).

Other highlights are coming right at the start: The Hamburg Sea Devils, who only narrowly lost to the Galaxy in last year's dramatic final in front of almost 21,000 spectators in Düsseldorf, welcome Berlin Thunder, who have set their standard high under the direction of ex-NFL pro Björn Werner as the new co-owner and sports director. In the Austrian derby, debutants Raiders Tirol and Vienna Vikings face each other, Stuttgart Surge, with NFL star Jakob Johnson of the New England Patriots as their new co-owner, welcome the Barcelona Dragons, and the Panthers Wroclaw get to start with the Leipzig Kings.

"After a great inaugural season, we are already back in the starting blocks and are proud to offer football fans an attractive line-up with twelve teams from five nations. The release of the fixture list is fueling anticipation and we can't wait for the second season of the European League of Football to kick off with the clash between the Centurions and the Istanbul Rams in Cologne," says League Managing Director Zeljko Karajica, who assures: "We will continue to develop in all areas and offer fans an even better product."

Patrick Esume, Commissioner of the European League of Football, is in close exchange with the protagonists of the participating franchises and follows how intensively the rosters are being worked on. "Hardly a day goes by without a spectacular signing. I'm impressed by what's being put together and absolutely certain that an exciting and top-class season lies ahead. It's incredibly difficult to pick a favorite.”

With defending champions Frankfurt Galaxy, finalists Hamburg Sea Devils, Berlin Thunder, Cologne Centurions, Stuttgart Surge and Leipzig Kings from Germany, Panthers Wroclaw (Poland) and Barcelona Dragons from Spain, eight founding members of the European League of Football are already entering their second season. They will be joined by Rhein Fire (Germany), the Vienna Vikings and Raiders Tirol from Austria, and the Istanbul Rams. All franchises have one big goal: The Championship Game in Klagenfurt on September 25th.

Week 1 (4th/5th June 2022)

Cologne Centurions vs. Istanbul Rams (Sa.)

Stuttgart Surge vs. Barcelona Dragons (Su.)

Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Berlin Thunder (Su.)

Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Rhein Fire (Su.)

Panthers Wroclaw vs. Leipzig Kings (Su.)

Raiders Tirol vs. Vienna Vikings (Su.)

Week 2 (11th/12th June 2022)

Berlin Thunder vs. Istanbul Rams (Sa.)

Cologne Centurions vs. Raiders Tirol (Sa.)

Leipzig Kings vs. Rhein Fire (Sa.)

Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Barcelona Dragons (Su.)

Vienna Vikings vs. Frankfurt Galaxy (Su.)

Stuttgart Surge vs. Panthers Wroclaw (Su.)

Week 3 (18th/19th June 2022)

Barcelona Dragons vs. Cologne Centurions (Sa.)

Leipzig Kings vs. Hamburg Sea Devils (Sa.)

Raiders Tirol vs. Berlin Thunder (Su.)

Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Panthers Wroclaw (Su.)

Rhein Fire vs. Istanbul Rams (Su.)

Vienna Vikings vs. Stuttgart Surge (Su.)

Week 4 (25th/26th June 2022)

Istanbul Rams vs. Vienna Vikings (Sa.)

Cologne Centurions vs. Frankfurt Galaxy (Sa.)

Rhein Fire vs. Barcelona Dragons (Su.)

Berlin Thunder vs. Leipzig Kings (Su.)

Panthers Wroclaw vs. Hamburg Sea Devils (Su.)

Stuttgart Surge vs. Raiders Tirol (Su.)

Week 5 (2nd/3th July 2022)

Cologne Centurions vs. Berlin Thunder (Sa.)

Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Rhein Fire (Sa.)

Barcelona Dragons vs. Istanbul Rams (Sa.)

Leipzig Kings vs. Stuttgart Surge (Su.)

Raiders Tirol vs. Frankfurt Galaxy (Su.)

Vienna Vikings vs. Panthers Wroclaw (Su.)

Week 6 (9th/10th July 2022)

Istanbul Rams vs. Hamburg Sea Devils (Sa.)

Barcelona Dragons vs. Vienna Vikings (Sa.)

Berlin Thunder vs. Panthers Wroclaw (Su.)

Rhein Fire vs. Cologne Centurions (Su.)

Stuttgart Surge vs. Frankfurt Galaxy (Su.)

Raiders Tirol vs. Leipzig Kings (Su.)

Week 7 (16th/17th July 2022)

Leipzig Kings vs. Berlin Thunder (Su.)

Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Cologne Centurions (Su.)

Panthers Wroclaw vs. Stuttgart Surge (Su.)

Week 8 (23rd/24th July 2022)

Istanbul Rams vs. Barcelona Dragons (Sa.)

Rhein Fire vs. Hamburg Sea Devils (Su.)

Vienna Vikings vs. Raiders Tirol (Su.)

Week 9 (30th/31st July 2022)

Stuttgart Surge vs. Vienna Vikings (Sa.)

Barcelona Dragons vs. Rhein Fire (Sa.)

Berlin Thunder vs. Cologne Centurions (Su.)

Panthers Wroclaw vs. Frankfurt Galaxy (Su.)

Leipzig Kings vs. Raiders Tirol (Su.)

Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Istanbul Rams (Su.)

Week 10 (General Bye-Week)

Week 11 (13th/14th August 2022)

Cologne Centurions vs. Barcelona Dragons (Sa.)

Istanbul Rams vs. Rhein Fire (Sa.)

Panthers Wroclaw vs. Berlin Thunder (Su.)

Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Vienna Vikings (Su.)

Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Leipzig Kings (Su.)

Raiders Tirol vs. Stuttgart Surge (Su.)

Week 12 (20th/21st August 2022)

Barcelona Dragons vs. Stuttgart Surge (Sa.)

Berlin Thunder vs. Hamburg Sea Devils (Su.)

Raiders Tirol vs. Cologne Centurions (Su.)

Rhein Fire vs. Frankfurt Galaxy (Su.)

Vienna Vikings vs. Istanbul Rams (Su.)

Leipzig Kings vs. Panthers Wroclaw (Su.)

Week 13 (27th/28th August 2022)

Istanbul Rams vs. Berlin Thunder (Sa.)

Cologne Centurions vs. Rhein Fire (Sa.)

Vienna Vikings vs. Barcelona Dragons (Su.)

Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Raiders Tirol (Su.)

Stuttgart Surge vs. Leipzig Kings (Su.)

Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Panthers Wroclaw (Su.)

Week 14 (3rd/4th September 2022)

Barcelona Dragons vs. Hamburg Sea Devils (Sa.)

Istanbul Rams vs. Cologne Centurions (Sa.)

Berlin Thunder vs. Raiders Tirol (Su.)

Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Stuttgart Surge (Su.)

Rhein Fire vs. Leipzig Kings (Su.)

Panthers Wroclaw vs. Vienna Vikings (Su.)

Semifinals: 10th/11th September 2022

Championship Game: 25th September 2022 in the Wörthersee-Stadion in Klagenfurt (Austria)