Derrius Guice on HUB Football Experience

The 12th CAMP presented by HUB Football is set to take place on Saturday, May 7th at Helix Charter High School Football Stadium in La Mesa, California near San Diego. The invite-only, OTA-style workout will feature more than two dozen pro prospects who have been selected to audition for NFL teams.

The brainchild of long-time NFL agent Don Yee, The CAMP has helped 152 of the 550 totalprevious participants (28%) land professional contracts since 2019. Here’s a look at some of the notable players that scouts will be monitoring over the weekend.

LUKE JURIGA, OL, WESTERN MICHIGAN, 6-4, 300 [AGENT: EVAN BRENNAN]

A stalwart on the offensive line during his time at Western Michigan, Juriga never missed a game during his collegiate career, playing in 52 games with 52 starts (38 at right guard, 14 at center). His quickness and agility allows him to thrive in run blocking. He does an excellent job getting down the line and into the second level. A two-time All-MAC First Team selection and four-time all-academic standout, Juriga is extremely smart. He earned a bachelor's degree in manufacturing engineering technology. Jurigaalso hails from NFL bloodlines. His father, Jim, was a starter along the offensive line for the Super Bowl XXIV Champion Denver Broncos. Luke had a couple of stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and had a workout with the Baltimore Ravens. His position versatility allows him to play all three interior positions, which should warrant a look in an NFL training camp. Jurigais slated to work with HUB Football offensive line coach Eugene Chung.

TY SCHWAB, LB, BOSTON COLLEGE, 6-1, 225 [AGENT: ED WASIELEWSKI]

A gritty, hard-nosed linebacker, Schwab possesses an extremely high motor and was a key team leader during his time at Boston College. In fact, he was named Team MVP as a senior and brings an infectious energy that teammates gravitate toward. Schwab has remained active with stints in the AAF and XFLas well as an invite to participate in aWashington Commanders local workout. Healso spent one season as a coach at the University of Florida. Schwab will work with HUB Football coach Sam Anno, as he looks to work his way back into the pros.

ISIAH HENNIE, WR, SACRAMENTO STATE, 5-8, 175 [AGENT: JUSTIN SCHULMAN]

This will be a cameo appearance for Hennie who had a strong performance at his last CAMP workout. Hennie’s ability to create separation and elusiveness in the open field makes him an ideal slot weapon. He also duals as a special teams dynamo, taking three returns to the house for the Hornets. Hennie has been timed in the mid 4.4-range, with a 35” vertical jump and an impressive 14 bench reps of 225 pounds. After a stint with the BC Lions, Hennie is looking to latch onto another pro team. Don’t count out this young man, as he is as tough as they come. He’ll work with HUB Football coach Az-Zahir Hakim, as he continues to refine his overall game.

For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com.