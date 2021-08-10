Sports Illustrated home
ELF: European League of Football Recapping the Galaxy vs Sea Devils Game

Breaking down the latest ELF action.
Author:
Publish date:
Galaxy vs Sea Devils

NFL Draft Bible’s Senior Scout, Lorenz Leinweber was on The State of Football on Monday to give his recap on the European League of Football action. The Hamburg Sea Devils were 6-0 before visiting the Frankfurt Galaxy who were 5-1 after a week one loss to Hamburg. Leinweber reviewed the game which Frankfurt won in a dominant fashion and highlighted some of the best players on both teams. With host Ric Seritella, he highlighted the most talented ELF players and expressed his excitement for the new league that will revolutionize how the game is played and consumed overseas. 

