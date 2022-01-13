ELF: Former NFL Coach Gary Kubiak To Advise Wroclaw Panthers

The NFL Draft Bible has learned that former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak has agreed to serve as an advisor for the Wrolcaw Panthers of the European League of Football [ELF].

A four-time Super Bowl Champion and head coach of the World Champion Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 50), the 60-year old Kubiak is reportedly finalizing a deal after meeting with Wroclaw representatives during the American Football Coaches Association [AFCA] in San Antonio, Texas this past week.

“Gary Kubiak is without a doubt one of the best and most recognized coaches in the NFL. [He] has a record of four Super Bowl wins and obviously has huge experience as [an] offensive coordinator and head coach for the best teams in the world”, Panthers head coach Jakub Samel stated in a league press release.

Previous coaching experience for Kubiak includes 25 years at the NFL level, including head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006-2013. An eighth round draft pick (197 overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 1983 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Kubiak has played with or coached Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees such as John Elway, Jerry Rice and Peyton Manning.

Once a contract is official, Kubiak will travel to Poland to meet with Panthers head coach Jakub Samel and begin to help retool the organization. The ELF just recently wrapped up its inaugural season in September of 2021, as Wroclaw finished 6-5.

