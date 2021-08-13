Hamburg Sea Devils Sign Three New Players

Three new additions for the final weeks! One of the newcomers is Curtis Slater, who joins the team for Marloshawn Franklin Jr. who has to return to the USA for medical reasons. With Slater, the Hamburg Sea Devils sign a player with a Hamburg past. In 2015 he already played for the Hamburg Huskies, before the 31-year-old moved to Finland to the Helsinki Roosters and Wolverines. At 1.75m and 83kg, the safety comes mainly through his game intelligence and ball skills.

"I'm happy that I got this opportunity with this great organization and I'm ready to step into this good starting situation that the team has created so far. There is a common goal to achieve that we are pursuing. Catch the Wave and be excited," Slater explained about his signing with the Hanseatic League.

Previously, Curtis, who was born in Japan and raised in Texas, showed his skills at West Texas A&M University (DIV-II). Now the defensive back is looking to intercept balls and keep the defensive backfield clean in the European League of Football. The Hamburg Sea Devils think Slater is the optimal candidate to add another upgrade to a strong secondary.

Jeffrey Juurlink will also bolster the Sea Devils' defensive backfield. The 26-year-old free safety and nickel back hails from the Netherlands and has already been invited to the 2019 NFL International Pathway Program Combine. Juurlink was able to impress Sea Devils officials with his athleticism and instincts, and at 1,85m and 86kg, is another weapon for the defense.

"The Sea Devils are the optimal station for me. I want to thank the responsible persons and will leave my heart for the team on the field", says Juurlink happily about his new task.

Furthermore, Oscar Sundqvist, a talented European offensive lineman, joins the Sea Devils team. Sund9vist was born and raised in Orebro, Sweden. With the Orebro Black Knights, the now 28-year-old could already celebrate a championship title this year.

This is how Sundqvist describes his signing, ''I'm grateful for this opportunity. The Sea Devils are a team that is well-staffed on offense as well as defense. I come with a lot of motivation and hunger to bring the Championship to Hamburg."