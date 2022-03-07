HUB: 5 Standouts From February CAMP

The CAMP presented by HUB Football has become a hotbed for street free agents who seek to continue their pro playing careers. In 2021, nearly one-out-of-four players (23%) signed an NFL or CFL contract after participating in a HUB CAMP, and just last month, 52 HUB alums were selected in the 2022 USFL Draft.

There were plenty of other standouts from the most-recent HUB CAMP that was held at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California on February 20th. Below are five players who showed that they are ready to compete for a roster spot right now and should be on NFL radars.

Emanuel Hall | #6 | Missouri | WR | Height: 6023 | Weight: 193 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3200 | Wingspan: 7800 | Age: 24 | Agent: Chris Turnage

The USFL has been keeping close tabs on HUB Football’s CAMPs so it was not shocking to see Hall selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the league’s draft. He possesses a tremendous combination of length, speed and athleticism, and he holds the second-longest broad jump in NFL Combine history with a leap of 11-9. Hall has played for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and most recently had a workout with the New Orleans Saints. With the Stallions, he will now have a platform to earn his way back into an NFL training camp if he has a strong showing in Alabama.

Ceejhay French-Love | #5 | Northern Arizona | TE | Height: 6034 | Weight: 229 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3218 | Wingspan: 7800 | Age: 24 | Agent: Kyle Kubisch

This was the second consecutive strong workout for French-Love, who also participated in December’s HUB CAMP. The former Arizona State transfer owns adequate size, above-average athleticism and body balance, along with excellent hands. He has flashed a knack for working the red zone effectively, which he also demonstrated during his time at Colorado-Mesa, where he registered nine touchdowns along with 400 receiving yards in his lone season at the JUCO level. French-Love is still growing into his frame and needs to continue his development, but there are a lot of favorable traits that NFL coaches would love to work with.

Kyle McCrorey | #62 | SE Oklahoma State | OL | Height: 6034 | Weight: 296 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3228 | Wingspan: 7828 | Age: 24 | Agent: Shaun Naidoo

An under-the-radar prospect, McCrorey has steadily improved with each CAMP. He attended in July, December and February, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn from HUB offensive line coach Eugene Chung. McCrorey’s hand placement and technique are vastly improved and he has gotten his upper body in sync with his lower body, making for a stronger anchor. McCrorey has solid footwork and the athleticism he’ll need to be a valuable interior swingman in the pros. He is clearly dedicated to honing his craft and still younger than many of the players in this year’s NFL draft. With so many teams in need of developmental offensive linemen, they would be wise to give McCrorey a look-see.

Sam Renner | #68 | Minnesota | DT | Height: 6037 | Weight: 295 | Hand: 0968 | Arm: 3248 | Wingspan: 8148 | Age: 25 | Agent: Jake Presser

A former walk-on with the Gophers, Renner played all along the defensive line, in addition to special teams. His burst and explosiveness seemed to be a cut above the competition during the OTA-style HUB CAMP workout that he attended, which offered many one-on-one reps. Renner possesses an intriguing blend of size, quickness and strength, along with the ability to bring pressure up the middle—that should once again find him in a camp competing for a spot. He has spent time in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams (2020) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021) the last two seasons. Renner is also one of the smartest players you will come across as he earned a degree in economics in three years and departed Minnesota with his masters. He doesn’t need football, but he loves it!

Hakeem Bailey | #29 | West Virginia | CB | Height: 600 | Weight: 183 | Hand: 0868 | Arm: 3100 | Wingspan: 7368 | Age: 24 | Agent: Cameron Weiss

There is no doubt that Bailey can cover, as he displayed for scouts during both one-on-one drills and scrimmage sessions at HUB Football’s CAMP. Bailey is versatile enough to play an array of spots. He can lineup inside, in the slot, or even at safety, and can contribute on special teams. The former All-Big 12 First-Team selection signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft with the Kansas City Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. Any NFL organization looking to solidify the backend of their secondary may want to give Bailey a call.

