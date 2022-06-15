HUB: First-Ever Transfer Portal CAMP Roster

NFL Draft Bible previews the players invited to compete in the first-ever Transfer Portal CAMP this Saturday, June 18th at Helix Charter High School in San Diego.

The Transfer Portal CAMP is open to major college and junior college athletes who are looking for a fresh start. This first-of-its-kind CAMP will provide them with a chance to audition for multiple college football programs in a single setting. It is an invitation-only event open to top-tier players currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal, along with top JUCO athletes looking for opportunities with FBS schools.

Similar to HUB Football’s vastly-popular professional free agent CAMPs, the Transfer Portal CAMP will consist of an NFL OTA-style workout run by standout current and former NFL and FBS college coaches, including Norm Chow; Eugene Chung, a former NFL All-Pro; Dwaine Board, a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers, and Az-Zahir Hakim, a Super Bowl Champion with the St. Louis Rams and a former key contributor to “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Here is a preview of the HUB Football Transfer Portal CAMP Roster:

QB Brenden Cyr, South Florida, 6-5, 210, 20:

A tall, big-armed dual-threat quarterback who spent the 2020-21 season at USF. Cyr hails from Apopka, Florida. In 2020, he did not see any action, but he possesses the size to be an outstanding quarterback. In high school he through for over 1,000 yards and added 11 touchdowns to his name.

QB Luke Thompson, Pomona, 6-5, 232, 20:

An athletic, mobile, pro-style quarterback who originally committed to Stanford; son of former MLB pitcher Rich Thompson. Thompson originally signed with Pomona after being a Suffolk County All-Star quarterback. He also was an excellent student-athlete in high school. Thompson was a top five passing leader with an extremely low interception percentage.

QB Dallas Gomez, Concordia-Nebraska, 6-1, 209, 19:

The Texas native owns an appealing skill set and can make all the throws. Gomez is from New Braunfels, TX where he was a successful signal-caller in high school. Gomez threw for close to 1,500 yards in high school and added more than 500 rushing yards. Those stats show that Gomez has the chance to be a terrific dual-threat quarterback for his next team.

QB Isaiah Robinson, Hampton, 6-3, 220, 23:

An experienced quarterback, Robinson is built for the position. At 6-foot-3, he has the size to excel at the position. He showed his true skill set in 2018, where he threw for 560 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson spent his first season at Maine and was part of a CAA championship team. He will look to show off his skills at Saturday’s Portal CAMP.

RB Brandon Smith, Santa Barbara, 5-11, 215, 20:

Previously played at Iowa Central. Smith has limited game film and was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but demonstrated impressive reps in practice.

RB Caleb Berry, Clarke, 5-6, 172, 19:

Attended Clarke University, where he received a scholarship and due to his on-field success. He was selected to participate in the USA Football Combine. Berry has experience in various football camps and continues to hone his craft.

WR Wyatt O’Conor, Bethany, 6-2, 178, 20:

O’Conor made three starts at Bethany. He hails from Cuero, Texas, but had only two catches during his collegiate career. He is looking for a new home where he can earn more playing time.

WR Eric Taylor, Erskine, 6-3, 187, 19: The big-bodied wideout spent the 2021-22 seasons at Erskine, where he was lauded for his notorious work ethic as a freshman.

DT Chyrius Duckett, Troy, 6-4, 330, 23:

Recently moved to Arizona. Duckett saw a lot of playing time at Diablo Valley College, where he registered 33 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss.

OLB Nate Thurman, Southern Illinois, 6-2, 235, 21:

Arrived at SIU as a defensive end but Thurman has the frame to also play standing up. He began to see action his redshirt freshman year at Southern Illinois. He was a four-year starter in high school, where he totaled 65 tackles and 34 sacks. Schools interested in him as a prep included Kentucky, Bowling Green and New Mexico.

K Michael Hall, Ottawa Arizona, 6-0, 176, 27:

A standout all-conference kicker at every level and a key cog on a championship team, Hall seeks to play at an FBS school. He possesses a kicking leg that will help any team he is on. Hall converted on 70% of his field goal attempts at Ottawa.

