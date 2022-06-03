HUB Football breaks new ground with first-ever Transfer Portal CAMP set for June 18 in San Diego

With thousands of college football players currently attempting to navigate the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of opportunities with new colleges and universities

With thousands of college football players currently attempting to navigate the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of opportunities with new colleges and universities, The CAMP presented by HUB Football is providing them with a groundbreaking platform to showcase their skills during the first-ever Transfer Portal CAMP on June 18 from 8-12 noon at Helix High School in San Diego.

The Transfer Portal CAMP is open to major college and junior college athletes who are looking for a fresh start. This first-of-its-kind CAMP will provide them with a chance to audition for multiple college football programs in a single setting. It is an invitation-

Applications are now being accepted and athletes interested in being considered should apply online at www.hubfootball.com.

Helix High School is located at 7458 Orien Ave., La Mesa, CA 91941.

Similar to HUB Football’s vastly-popular professional free agent CAMPs, the Transfer Portal CAMP will consist of an NFL OTA-style workout run by standout current and former NFL and FBS college coaches, including Norm Chow; Eugene Chung, a former NFL All-Pro; Dwaine Board, a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers, and Az-Zahir Hakim, a Super Bowl Champion with the St. Louis Rams and a former key contributor to “The Greatest Show on Turf.” Portal CAMP Players will take part in on-field work that focuses on technique and highlights their individual skill sets. It is not a combine-style workout with measurable testing. Instead, players will do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team-style drills.

NCAA member institutions and coaches have been invited to attend the Transfer Portal CAMP to watch the workout in-person. Film also will be made available to schools and coaches.

“The NCAA Transfer Portal has become to college football what free agency has become to professional football,” said HUB Football Founder and long-time NFL agent Don Yee. “In the NFL, there are many talented players who are seeking employment with professional teams, and in college, you have another pool of athletes looking for new opportunities on the NCAA stage. Unfortunately, there are many, too many in fact, who fall through the cracks. What we’re trying to do is to create a platform where these athletes can showcase their talents so that interested schools can view them in one place in one day and do so in a cost-efficient manner. Right now, there’s nothing like this out there for college athletes in the Transfer Portal.”

In addition to the Transfer Portal CAMP HUB also will host its benchmark professional free agent CAMP from 12-4 p.m. Media is welcome to attend both sessions.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football was launched by Yee in 2019. It has become the preeminent audition stage for professional free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL and other professional rosters. To-date, representatives from NFL, CFL, USFL, XFL and Arena Football teams and leagues have watched or attended HUB Football’s CAMPs, along with professional rugby clubs. Since it debuted in 2019, a total of 574 players have taken part in HUB Football’s free agent CAMPs and 153 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s nearly 27 percent. A number of those 153 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 198 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

More information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football and the Transfer Portal CAMP is available at https://www.hubfootball.com.