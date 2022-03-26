HUB Football CAMP: Official March Roster

Official pro football roster for The CAMP presented by HUB Football: March 27, 2022 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, CA.

The 11th HUB Football CAMP, scheduled for Saturday, March 27th will be held at Southwestern University in Chula Vista, California. The official roster confirmed for the event features several NFL notables.

A second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, running back Derrius Guice is on the comeback trail after several injuries and off-field incidents. Guice departed LSU with 28 school records as one of the most prolific players in school history.

Another veteran running back confirmed in attendance is Pete ‘The Jet’ Guerriero, who has had stints with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, in addition to receiving workouts with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. Guerriero set a new school record with 1,995 rushing yards at Monmouth before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

On the defensive side of the ball, former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder is set to participate in the workout. Holder appeared in 10 games during his tenure with the Broncos and is considered an NFL-ready player who could earn a backend roster spot.

Since its inception in 2019, a total of 533 players have suited up at HUB Football’s CAMPs and 141 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s 26.4 percent. And a number of those 141 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 185 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

Below if the complete roster for the OTA-style HUB Football CAMP, which has emerged as the premier destination for street free agents.

POS | PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | AGE

QB Montell Cozart, Boise State, 6-2, 210, 26

QB Lukas O'Connor, West Liberty, 6-3, 205, 27

QB Aaron Bailey, Northern Iowa, 6-3, 225, 27

QB Justin Arth, Texas Wesleyan, 6-1, 200, 23

RB Derrius Guice, LSU, 5-11, 220, 24

RB Peter Guerriero, Monmouth, 5-9, 200, 23

WR Jordan Leverette, Baldwin Wallace, 6-0, 205, 24

WR Kent Shelby II, McNeese State, 6-2, 201, 26

WR Tristen Wallace, Prairie View A&M, 6-2, 235, 23

WR Kyle Ward Kyle, Long Island Post, 5-10, 195, 26

WR Boogie Watkins, Memphis, 5-9, 181, 26

TE Jonathan Kanda, Marist, 6-4, 240, 25

OL Niko Culnan, Albany, 6-3, 300, 23

OL Josh Fields, Elizabeth City State, 6-6, 315, 25

DT Ronald Ollie, Nicholls State, 6-2, 300, 25

DT Wayne Kirby, Oregon, 6-2, 330, 24

DT Chimechi Oparanozie, Fort Lauderdale, 5-11, 330, 25

DE Rykeem Yates, Nevada-Reno, 6-2, 267, 29

DB Alijah Holder, Stanford, 6-1, 195, 26

DB Curtis Collins, Notre Dame College, 6-1, 210, 26

DB Joey Banks, Buffalo, 5-11, 198, 26

DB JJ Dallas, Louisiana-Monroe, 6-1, 195, 27

DB Damarius Brinson, West Florida, 6-0, 188, 27

DB Malik Webb, Nebraska-Kerney, 6-1, 183, 25

DB Caleb Brown, Idaho State, 5-10, 170, 24

For more information on HUB Football be sure to visit their website at: www.HUBFootball.com

