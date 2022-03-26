Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

HUB Football CAMP: Official March Roster

Official pro football roster for The CAMP presented by HUB Football: March 27, 2022 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, CA.

The 11th HUB Football CAMP, scheduled for Saturday, March 27th will be held at Southwestern University in Chula Vista, California. The official roster confirmed for the event features several NFL notables.

A second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, running back Derrius Guice is on the comeback trail after several injuries and off-field incidents. Guice departed LSU with 28 school records as one of the most prolific players in school history.

Another veteran running back confirmed in attendance is Pete ‘The Jet’ Guerriero, who has had stints with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, in addition to receiving workouts with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. Guerriero set a new school record with 1,995 rushing yards at Monmouth before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

On the defensive side of the ball, former Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder is set to participate in the workout. Holder appeared in 10 games during his tenure with the Broncos and is considered an NFL-ready player who could earn a backend roster spot.

Since its inception in 2019, a total of 533 players have suited up at HUB Football’s CAMPs and 141 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s 26.4 percent. And a number of those 141 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 185 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

Below if the complete roster for the OTA-style HUB Football CAMP, which has emerged as the premier destination for street free agents.

POS | PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | AGE

QB Montell Cozart, Boise State, 6-2, 210, 26

QB Lukas O'Connor, West Liberty, 6-3, 205, 27

QB Aaron Bailey, Northern Iowa, 6-3, 225, 27

QB Justin Arth, Texas Wesleyan, 6-1, 200, 23

RB Derrius Guice, LSU, 5-11, 220, 24

RB Peter Guerriero, Monmouth, 5-9, 200, 23

WR Jordan Leverette, Baldwin Wallace, 6-0, 205, 24

WR Kent Shelby II, McNeese State, 6-2, 201, 26

WR Tristen Wallace, Prairie View A&M, 6-2, 235, 23

WR Kyle Ward Kyle, Long Island Post, 5-10, 195, 26

WR Boogie Watkins, Memphis, 5-9, 181, 26

TE Jonathan Kanda, Marist, 6-4, 240, 25

OL Niko Culnan, Albany, 6-3, 300, 23

Scroll to Continue

Read More

OL Josh Fields, Elizabeth City State, 6-6, 315, 25

DT Ronald Ollie, Nicholls State, 6-2, 300, 25

DT Wayne Kirby, Oregon, 6-2, 330, 24

DT Chimechi Oparanozie, Fort Lauderdale, 5-11, 330, 25

DE Rykeem Yates, Nevada-Reno, 6-2, 267, 29

DB Alijah Holder, Stanford, 6-1, 195, 26

DB Curtis Collins, Notre Dame College, 6-1, 210, 26

DB Joey Banks, Buffalo, 5-11, 198, 26

DB JJ Dallas, Louisiana-Monroe, 6-1, 195, 27

DB Damarius Brinson, West Florida, 6-0, 188, 27

DB Malik Webb, Nebraska-Kerney, 6-1, 183, 25

DB Caleb Brown, Idaho State, 5-10, 170, 24

For more information on HUB Football be sure to visit their website at: www.HUBFootball.com

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

In This Article (3)

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Monmouth Hawks
Monmouth Hawks

carolina panthers nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw6 hours ago
malik willis
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Another Wild NFL Week

By Zack Patraw6 hours ago
Texas DE Jacoby Jones
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jacoby Jones, Defensive End, Texas Longhorns

By The NFL Draft Bible13 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Wisconsin DE Matt Henningsen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Henningsen, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin Badgers

By The NFL Draft Bible13 hours ago
Member Exclusive
steelers draft
NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible17 hours ago
browns draft
NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible18 hours ago
Ravens draft
NFL Draft

Baltimore Ravens: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 25, 2022
Bengals draft
NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 25, 2022