HUB Football continues to fill football rosters; 12 former CAMP participants selected in USFL Supplemental Draft and Brandon Murphy signs with Jaguars

The results continue to speak for themselves in regard to The CAMP presented by HUB Football, as another 12 recent CAMP participants were selected in last week’s USFL Supplemental Draft. That brings the total of CAMP alums selected by USFL teams to 64 after 52 CAMP alums, including No. 1 overall pick Shea Patterson, were selected in the primary USFL Draft.

In addition, offensive lineman Brandon Murphy became the first-ever player from HUB Football’s Player Development Program to ink an NFL contract when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday (March 10). An intensive one-on-one development program, Murphy worked closely with HUB Football’s Eugene Chung to perfect his field work and film study habits. Murphy’s workout with the Jags, which led to his signing, was his first since participating in HUB’s player development program.

The next HUB CAMP is scheduled for a week from Sunday (March 27) at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego. Media is welcome to attend. The best time to gather b-roll and sound is between 12-2 p.m.

HUB Alums selected in the USFL Supplemental Draft include DL Darrius Moragne (Pittsburgh), WR Keith Mumphrey (Tampa Bay), CB Stanley Green (Houston), WR Devin Ross (Michigan), LB Gabriel Sewell (Philadelphia), TE Connor Davis (Michigan), OL Abdul Beecham (Pittsburgh), DB Paris Ford (New Jersey), DB Sean Williams (Michigan), DB Quenton Meeks (Tampa Bay), OT Ryan Pope (Birmingham) and OL Josh Avery (Houston).

Since its inception in 2019, a total of 533 players have suited up at HUB Football’s CAMPs and 141 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s 26.4 percent. And a number of those 141 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 185 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is the brainchild of long-time NFL agent Don Yee. It has become the preeminent audition stage for free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL, CFL, USFL, XFL and other professional rosters. A rolling series of one-day workouts, nearly 40 players took part in the most recent CAMP on Feb. 20 at Southwestern College as representatives from NFL, CFL, USFL and Indoor Football League teams looked on in-person and watched via Livestream.

For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com

