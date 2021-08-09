HUB Football doubles down as five more sign NFL contracts with training camps in full swing

The NFL is signing more players out of The CAMP presented by HUB Football.

HUB Football (www.hubfootball.com) alums continue to find their way onto NFL rosters with five more recent CAMP participants signing NFL contracts in the past week with training camps in full swing around the League.

After seeing five players sign deals during the opening week of NFL training camps, five more recent HUB alums signed this past week, including July CAMP participants tackle Ryan Pope (Arizona) and defensive back K.J. Sails (Los Angeles Chargers), May CAMP participant Andy Jones (New York Giants), and March CAMP participants defensive back Ladarius Wiley (Carolina) and tight end Graham Adomitis (Indianapolis). This was both Jones and Wiley’s second signing since their CAMP workouts, as Jones previously inked a deal with the San Francisco 49ers and Wiley with Seattle.

The week prior, tight end De’Quan Hampton, who participated in April’s HUB CAMP, signed with the reining Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who participated in May’s HUB CAMP, signed with the Houston Texans, while three participants from the most-recent July 18 CAMP also signed free agent deals, including tight end Jordan Matthews with San Francisco, linebacker Emmauel Ellerbee with Atlanta and wide receiver Justin Hardy with Chicago.

CAMP presented by HUB Football is a series of one-day free agent workout camps for aspiring pros that was started in 2019 by Don Yee. NFL and CFL scouts have been regular attendees at HUB Football’s CAMPs.

HUB Football has hosted a total of four CAMPs this year alone and a total of 18 players from those CAMPs have signed NFL contracts. Others include running backs Darius Clark and Mikey Daniel (Carolina), wide receiver Devin Ross (New England), defensive end Jamell Garcia-Williams (Arizona), tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (Cincinnati), linebacker Quentin Poling (New Orleans), defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu (Atlanta) and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (Houston).

CAMP was created as a pathway for top-tier free agents to show off their skills for talent evaluators from the NFL and other professional leagues, including the CFL. It is not a combine-style workout, but rather it is designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country. Players do individual work with position coaches, while also competing in one-on-one and team drills. Since its inception in 2019, roughly half of the teams in the NFL have attended CAMPs to scout free agents in-person, while nearly every CFL team has been represented. In addition, film from all CAMPs is sent to more than 800 NFL and CFL talent evaluators, along with scouting professionals from other leagues. And CAMP is unique in that it limits its roster to 50-60 players, ensuring that only the best-of-the-best receive an invitation to participate.

Players pay a small registration fee to participate and they have an option to purchase a copy of their film from the day, film which again is distributed to every NFL and CFL team. Players also pay their own travel costs, but the results have spoken for themselves.

