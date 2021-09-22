HUB Football | Official CAMP VII Roster Announced

HUB Football will host its seventh CAMP overall and fifth of 2021 next Wednesday, September 29th at the Dignity Health Sports Complex in Carson, just south of Los Angeles.

The CAMP serves as a pathway and opportunity for aspiring pro athletes to show off their skills for talent evaluators from the NFL and other professional leagues, including the CFL. A rolling series of one-day workout camps, HUB Football has attracted more than 350 players to work out for scouts from the NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby. CAMPs are not combine-style workouts, but rather they are designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country.

Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, nearly one-in-five players (20%) has signed a professional contract. Several participants for the upcoming CAMP who are likely to garner interest include NFL veterans Brandon Marshall (Broncos) and Johnathan Cyprien (Jaguars).

Among the expected attendees on offense are two quarterbacks who recently competed in NFL training camps in Case Cookus (Vikings) and Roland Rivers III (Steelers). Both will look to latch on with new teams as the injury bug is already making its way around the NFL just two weeks into the season. More recent prospects to keep an eye on include Virginia running back Shane Simpson and Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie, both of whom were products of the 2021 NFL Draft. They too will seek an opportunity to convince evaluators that they deserve a chance to play at the next level.

Several under-the-radar players also could garner some interest. They include Austin Peay running back Prince Momodu, who impressed on film with his tough, hard-nosed running style, and record-setting Amherst College wideout James O’Regan. Other notable players to keep an eye on are former XFL/AAF standout tight end Nick Truesdell, and recent HUB standouts, defensive tackle Daryle Banfield from Brown University and former Midland defensive end Warren Thomas. At first glance, this appears to be one of the most talented HUB rosters to date.

Below is the official roster for the next week’s HUB Football CAMP in Carson:

QB Case Cookus, Northern Arizona

QB Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock

QB Collin Hill, South Carolina

QB Austin Simmons, South Dakota

QB Mitch Kidd, Redlands

RB Prince Momodu, Austin Peay

RB Shane Simpson, Virginia

RB Reggie Corbin, Illinois

RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne

RB Domineke McNeill, Wingate

RB Tracy Brooks, n/a

FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State

WR Damonte Coxie, Memphis

WR Jordan Lasley, UCLA

WR Dominic Davis, USC

WR Darvin Kidsy, North Texas

WR Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic

WR Isiah Hennie, Sacramento State

WR James O'Regan, Amherst College

WR Anthony Amison, Ohio Northern

WR Mark Michaud, Georgia Southern

WR Keyon Thomas, Adams State

WR Mike Moss, Robert Morris

WR Mykel Traylor-Bennett, Akron

TE Nick Truesdell, Grand Rapids CC

TE Matt Seybert, Michigan St.

TE David Grinnage, North Carolina State

TE Brandon Barnes, Alabama State

TE Jeff Ejekam, Army

TE Chad Steinwachs, Baldwin Wallace

OL Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State

OL Tim Lynott, Colorado

OL Brandon Murphy, Memphis

OL Maurquice Shakir, Middle Tennessee State

DT Daryle Banfield, Brown

DT Rusty Becker, California

DT Darrius Moragne, Kansas

DT Boogie Roberts, San Jose State

DT Domenique Davis, North Carolina-Pembroke

DT Connor Flagel, Central Missouri

DE Lavon Hooks, Mississippi

DE Warren Thomas, Midland (NE)

OLB Jordan Moore, LSU

OLB Aaron Ortiz, Sioux Falls

OLB Jeremiah Dadeboe, Maine

OLB Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State

ILB Brandon Marshall, Nevada

ILB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State

ILB Dele Harding, Illinois

ILB Cecil Cherry, Tennessee-Martin

ILB Solomon Ajayi, Liberty

CB Michael Stevens, North Carolina St.

CB Traveon Beck, California-Berkeley

CB Doug Coleman, Texas Tech

CB Jarnor Jones, Iowa State

CB Dejohn Rogers, New Mexico

CB Prince Charles Iworah, Western Kentucky

CB Herbert Waters, Miami

CB Dominque Martin, Tarleton State

CB Chama Pierre, NW Missouri St.

CB Grant Ibeh, Long Island

S Johnathan Cyprien, FIU

S Tyson Graham, South Dakota

S Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire

S Kimario McFadden, South Carolina State

LS Frank Feaster (FB), Muhlenberg

LS Erik Lawson, East Carolina

K Israel Farfan, New Mexico-Highlands

P Simon Laryea, Abilene Christian

P Rashaan Miller, Southern Utah

P Karl Schmitz, Jacksonville

