HUB Football | Official CAMP VII Roster Announced

The CAMP serves as a pathway and opportunity for aspiring pro athletes to show off their skills for talent evaluators from the NFL and other professional leagues, including the CFL. A rolling series of one-day workout camps, HUB Football has attracted more than 350 players to work out for scouts from the NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby. CAMPs are not combine-style workouts, but rather they are designed to mimic workouts that take place routinely at NFL facilities across the country.
Since HUB Football launched The CAMP in 2019, nearly one-in-five players (20%) has signed a professional contract. Several participants for the upcoming CAMP who are likely to garner interest include NFL veterans Brandon Marshall (Broncos) and Johnathan Cyprien (Jaguars).
Among the expected attendees on offense are two quarterbacks who recently competed in NFL training camps in Case Cookus (Vikings) and Roland Rivers III (Steelers). Both will look to latch on with new teams as the injury bug is already making its way around the NFL just two weeks into the season. More recent prospects to keep an eye on include Virginia running back Shane Simpson and Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie, both of whom were products of the 2021 NFL Draft. They too will seek an opportunity to convince evaluators that they deserve a chance to play at the next level.
Several under-the-radar players also could garner some interest. They include Austin Peay running back Prince Momodu, who impressed on film with his tough, hard-nosed running style, and record-setting Amherst College wideout James O’Regan. Other notable players to keep an eye on are former XFL/AAF standout tight end Nick Truesdell, and recent HUB standouts, defensive tackle Daryle Banfield from Brown University and former Midland defensive end Warren Thomas. At first glance, this appears to be one of the most talented HUB rosters to date.
Below is the official roster for the next week’s HUB Football CAMP in Carson:
QB Case Cookus, Northern Arizona
QB Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock
QB Collin Hill, South Carolina
QB Austin Simmons, South Dakota
QB Mitch Kidd, Redlands
RB Prince Momodu, Austin Peay
RB Shane Simpson, Virginia
RB Reggie Corbin, Illinois
RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne
RB Domineke McNeill, Wingate
RB Tracy Brooks, n/a
FB Nick Bawden, San Diego State
WR Damonte Coxie, Memphis
WR Jordan Lasley, UCLA
WR Dominic Davis, USC
WR Darvin Kidsy, North Texas
WR Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic
WR Isiah Hennie, Sacramento State
WR James O'Regan, Amherst College
WR Anthony Amison, Ohio Northern
WR Mark Michaud, Georgia Southern
WR Keyon Thomas, Adams State
WR Mike Moss, Robert Morris
WR Mykel Traylor-Bennett, Akron
TE Nick Truesdell, Grand Rapids CC
TE Matt Seybert, Michigan St.
TE David Grinnage, North Carolina State
TE Brandon Barnes, Alabama State
TE Jeff Ejekam, Army
TE Chad Steinwachs, Baldwin Wallace
OL Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State
OL Tim Lynott, Colorado
OL Brandon Murphy, Memphis
OL Maurquice Shakir, Middle Tennessee State
DT Daryle Banfield, Brown
DT Rusty Becker, California
DT Darrius Moragne, Kansas
DT Boogie Roberts, San Jose State
DT Domenique Davis, North Carolina-Pembroke
DT Connor Flagel, Central Missouri
DE Lavon Hooks, Mississippi
DE Warren Thomas, Midland (NE)
OLB Jordan Moore, LSU
OLB Aaron Ortiz, Sioux Falls
OLB Jeremiah Dadeboe, Maine
OLB Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State
ILB Brandon Marshall, Nevada
ILB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
ILB Dele Harding, Illinois
ILB Cecil Cherry, Tennessee-Martin
ILB Solomon Ajayi, Liberty
CB Michael Stevens, North Carolina St.
CB Traveon Beck, California-Berkeley
CB Doug Coleman, Texas Tech
CB Jarnor Jones, Iowa State
CB Dejohn Rogers, New Mexico
CB Prince Charles Iworah, Western Kentucky
CB Herbert Waters, Miami
CB Dominque Martin, Tarleton State
CB Chama Pierre, NW Missouri St.
CB Grant Ibeh, Long Island
S Johnathan Cyprien, FIU
S Tyson Graham, South Dakota
S Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire
S Kimario McFadden, South Carolina State
LS Frank Feaster (FB), Muhlenberg
LS Erik Lawson, East Carolina
K Israel Farfan, New Mexico-Highlands
P Simon Laryea, Abilene Christian
P Rashaan Miller, Southern Utah
P Karl Schmitz, Jacksonville
