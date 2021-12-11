HUB Football: Official December CAMP Roster

Official pro football roster for The CAMP presented by HUB Football: December 15, 2021 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, CA.

For more information, be sure to visit: www.HUBFootball.com.

OFFENSE

Position / Player / School / Age

QB Zachary Smith, Tulsa, 23: Baylor transfer who led Tulsa to ranked status during senior year.

QB Zack Edwards, St. Scholastica, 23: Three-time All-Conference/Team MVP and ELF standout.

QB Chase Fourcade, Nicholls State, 23: A four-year starter; recent TSL and HUB participant.

QB Richard Stammetti, Henderson State, 25: Previously, Bismarck Bucks and Iowa Barnstormers.

RB AJ Hines, Duquesne, 23: FCS All-American and Jerry Rice Award Winner; fullback versatility.

RB Domineke McNeill, Wingate, 23: FCS All-American and NEC Player of Year at Duquesne.

RB Blake Morgan, Wofford, 23: Gadget back with over 2,500 all-purpose yards at Wofford.

RB Trevor Allen, Northern Iowa, 24: Former high-school track standout with 33 games played.

FB Calen Holt, Army, 25: A special teams standout and reliable pass-catcher for the Black Knights.

WR Ben Putman, Nevada, 24: Recent workouts include Bears, Browns, Jets and Seahawks.

WR Victor Bolden Jr. Oregon State, 26: One of the most productive receivers in Beavers’ history.

WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Northwestern, 23: Colts rookie minicamp invite; physical.

WR Jean Constant, Stony Brook, 26: ELF Leading receiver from 2021, prior Bryant standout.

WR Justin Hill, Mount Union, 24: Best Mount Union receiver since Pierre Garcon, ALL-OAC.

WR Jeremiah Haydel, Texas State, 22: Los Angeles Rams training camp invite this past season.

WR Ka’Ronce Higgins, Southern Arkansas, 25: A track/football star for Southern Arkansas.

WR Damoun Patterson, Youngstown State, 27: Special teams stud; workouts with Bucs, Patriots, Steelers.

WR, Deontez Alexander, Franklin College, 25: Spent preseason with Detroit Lions.

TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech, 26: Three-time All-ACC with a 4.57 40-yard dash.

TE Derrick Malone, Ohio State, 24: Ultra-athletic tight end; two college football playoff appearances.

TE Tommy Auger, St. Johns, 24: Four year starter and two-time All-American who played in Austria.

TE Ceejhay French-Love, Northern Arizona, 24: Two years at Arizona State before Northern Arizona.

TE Arthur Gilmore Jr., Central Connecticut State, 23: All-NEC First Team and FCS standout.

OL Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU, 25: Previous experience with Browns, Patriots and Texans.

OL Tomasi Laulile, BYU, 26: Three-year starter at BYU; member of Saints practice squad.

DEFENSE

DT Donovan Glave, McMaster, 25: Canada Rookie of Year and All-State; Yates Cup Winner.

DE Kolin Hill, Texas Tech, 25: Notre Dame/Texas Tech starter who played for Berlin Thunder.

DE Mathew Koloamatangi, Hawaii, 26: All-Mountain West and Polynesian Player of Year nominee.

DE Deshon Cooper, Georgia Southern, 26: Previous experience includes Falcons, BC Lions and Carolina Cobras.

DE Johnny Maxey, Mars Hill, 28: Member of Steelers and Titans. Two-time All-Conference and All-American.

OLB Tre Threat, Jacksonville State, 24: Former Auburn linebacker and Hula Bowl participant.

OLB Kendall Futrell, East Carolina, 24: Previously, Bengals and Texans. All-Conference Second Team.

OLB Sherrod Williams, Lenoir-Rhyne, 24: Three-Time All-Conference at DII.

ILB Benetton Fonua, Hawaii, 27: Memphis Express; logged best game versus FBS champion Ohio State.

ILB Jhaaron Wallace, Southern Connecticut State, 24: Freshman All-American, New Haven Defensive Player of the Year.

CB Brian Allen, Utah, 28: Former fifth-round pick who has played for six different NFL teams.

CB Hakeem Bailey, West Virginia, 24: Previously, Chiefs and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. All-JUCO.

CB Corey Straughter, Louisiana-Monroe, 23: Previously Jaguars; All-American talent.

CB Michael Witherspoon, East Carolina, 25: JUCO Transfer. Indoor football experience.

CB Prince Robinson, Tarleton State, 24: Converted wide receiver; Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

CB Lawrence Woods III, Truman State, 23: Undrafted free agent with Saints; All-Conference.

CB David Simmons Jr., North Park, 26: Previously 49ers, Bears, Colts, Saints and XFL.

S Quincy Mauger, Georgia, 26: Previously Falcons, Raiders and Atlanta Legends; SEC Honorable Mention.

S TaCorian Darden, Western Kentucky, 26: Former walk-on, special teams standout in the IFL.

S Sean Williams, Navy, 24: All-Conference defender of the year with 50 games played.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Diego Marquez, Miami, 26: Previously IFL Sugar Skulls, Danger and Blizzard

K Gunner Raborn, McNeese State, 26: All-American standout; Ottawa Redblacks tryout.

K/P Jack Crane, Wake Forest, 24: Washington State transfer; Kohl’s and Zauner Combine.

K/P Francisco Condado, Nicholls State, 27: High School Special teams Player of the Year

P Devin Anctil, Kansas State, 25: All-Conference, Ray Guy Award Quarterfinalist, All-Big12.

LS Mitchell Fraboni, Arizona State, 25: Played for Houston Texans in 2021; former defensive end/tight end.

LS Ryan Navarro, Oregon State, 27: Previously WFT, Raiders minicamp, AAF and XFL.

*For exclusive coverage of HUB Football be sure to follow them @HUBFootball2020 or log on to: www.HUBFootball.com.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view