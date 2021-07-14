HUB: New Faces Dot the Coaching Staff for July 18 CAMP in San Diego

CAMP presented by HUB Football has proven to be one of the top resources for professional football teams to uncover new, existing and unsigned talent. The next CAMP is set to take place this Sunday in San Diego, where 60-65 aspiring pros will have an opportunity to compete in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby.

Recently, we highlighted some of the top invited prospects on both offense and defense, so now we’re shifting our attention to the men and women of the coaching staff that will put the players through their paces, a group which boasts more than 100 years of combined NFL experience and some of the top coaching minds from the collegiate game. Here’s a look at the coaching staff for Sunday’s CAMP.

Geep Chryst, Head Coach

Geep Chryst returns as the head coach for HUB Football, and just like the entirety of the staff, Chryst brings an extensive list of accolades to the football field. A Princeton grad, Chryst not only has enjoyed a long and illustrious career as a football coach, but he’s also responsible for many of the analytics used in football today.

An offensive coach for the majority of his career, Chryst has spent the majority of it coaching quarterbacks. His father too was a coach, and both his brothers are involved in the sport at the collegiate level. Brother, Paul, is the head coach at Wisconsin, while brother Rick is the former commissioner of the Mid-American Conference.

And Chryst’s son, Keller, played quarterback collegiately at Tennessee, and he just wrapped up a season in The Spring League.

Norm Chow, Quarterbacks Coach

Norm Chow is one of the most-decorated offensive coaches ever to wear a headset. A Hawaii native, Chow has been coaching offenses since the 1970s, including a stint at BYU that lasted more than 25 years. During that time, he had the privilege of helping develop NFL stars such as Jim McMahon, Steve Young, and Ty Detmer.

Chow also won a national championship at USC Trojans, while coaching Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart to Heisman Trophies.

Chow’s list of accolades is long, and he provides HUB expertise that is like no other. The quarterbacks that will be part of Sunday’s CAMP will get a special treat, being able to be coached by the legend that is Norm Chow.

Amanda Ruller, Strength & Conditioning Coach

A Canadian professional athlete who has competed in track and field, WWE, and pro football, Amanda Ruller will make her HUB Football debut this Sunday. She’ll serve as the strength and conditioning coach, while also assisting with the defensive backs. A member of the Canadian National Women’s Team, Ruller spent time in the Legends Football League as a running back for the L.A. Temptation and the Atlanta Steam.

A former sprinter at the University of Regina, Ruller was recently hired to the football coaching staff at McMaster University in Canada. She also works privately as a strength and conditioning coach.

Ruller had this to say about her hiring at McMaster:

“My focus on power and speed in the weight room will make sure these athletes find success within their playing season and help keep them healthy. My background in competing in Olympic lifting is a great bonus for teaching those skills in the weight room as well. I hope to pass on my knowledge and have our athletes work hard towards a winning season.”

Steve Mooshagian, Wide Receivers Coach

Steve Mooshagian has been coaching football since 1983, when he first joined the staff at Washington Union High School in California. From there, he took his talents to Fresno State, where he stayed for almost 10 years as an assistant. Mooshagian bounced around, including a four-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals as wide receivers coach, before taking over as the head coach at Ventura College, a post he’s held since 2010.

Mooshagian had this to say about HUB Football:

"What a great opportunity for a second chance or to get an extra set of eyes on your talents. I’m excited to be working with this talented group of wide receivers at this weekend’s CAMP, doing what I can to give back, share my experience and help them achieve their goals. The pandemic changed the landscape of normal and HUB football will help some of these athletes that flew under the radar due to circumstances out of their control. Kudos to Don Yee, his vision has come to fruition. This can be a difference maker for many!”

Mooshagian brings over 35 years of experience and will provide guidance directed towards the improvement and development of prospects in attendance. He is aa spectacular addition to the staff, and the players will be extremely lucky to have his instruction in front of scouts.

Sam Anno, Linebackers Coach

Sam Anno is a former NFL linebacker who spent time with the L.A. Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers. After his playing career ended, Anno began coaching high school football in Southern California at his alma mater, Saint Monica.

From 2005-14, Anno coached at the collegiate level with USC, Central Connecticut State and the University of San Diego. In 2015, Anno returned to the NFL when he began coaching with his former teammate, Jack Del Rio, in Oakland.

A former three-time team captain and special teams leader, Anno brings a wide array of defensive knowledge to HUB.

Nick Novak, Special Teams Coach

Nick Novak enjoyed a lengthy career in professional football, having competed in the NFL, NFL Europe, the AAF and the XFL.

A San Diego native, Novak played college ball at the University of Maryland, where he was a two-time All-ACC Academic selection. He had five game-winning kicks for the Terps and was a key cog on special teams. He had this to say about HUB:

“If I had this option during my free agency years, I guarantee you I would be signing up for as many as I possibly could. It’s a valuable tool for players that are serious about their dreams. HUB is very selective and each participant is vetted by the scouting staff before admitted. This is not a cattle call and HUB has showcased the best free agents on the street and I hope to see more athletes come in and get signed from this opportunity.”

Novak brings a special skillset to HUB and he also happens to be a Top-100 all-time NFL scoring leader among all position players, not just specialists.

“I always knew that eventually after my pro football career ended that I would get into coaching. I have always had a desire to help everyone achieve their dream. I am the perfect example of someone that got moved around, tried out more than 50 times, and just kept working. I am just one example, but I guarantee you there are hundreds, if not thousands of other players out there that never got the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of professional scouts. I want to create those opportunities for them and HUB is a perfect launchpad for it.”

