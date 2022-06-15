HUB: Official CAMP Roster | 6.18.22

NFL Draft Bible previews the 13th HUB Football CAMP set to take place on Saturday, June 18th in San Diego, California.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football was launched by Don Yee in 2019. It has become the preeminent audition stage for professional free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL and other professional rosters.

To-date, representatives from NFL, CFL, USFL, XFL and Arena Football teams and leagues have watched or attended HUB Football’s CAMPs, along with professional rugby clubs. Since it debuted in 2019, a total of 574 players have taken part in HUB Football’s free agent CAMPs and 153 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s nearly 27 percent. A number of those 153 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 198 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

Below is the official roster for the HUB Football CAMP on 6.18.22:

POS | PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | AGE

QB Patrick O'Brien, Washington, 6-4, 225, 24: Played at Nebraska, Colorado State and Washington. Threw for over 2,800 yards, completing 61% of his passes in nine games as a junior; had 20 career touchdowns in 13 starts. Most recently worked out for the Seattle Seahawks

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas, 6-0, 220, 24: A multi-year starter at Arkansas who gained over 2,500 all-purpose yards, Boyd signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent following the draft. Has had several NFL workouts and after battling some injuries is now back to 100%.

RB Charles Williams, UNLV, 5-9, 200, 23: The Rebels’ all-time leading rusher with 4,131 yards, Williams professional experiences include a Steelers rookie minicamp invite, as well as the Cardinals’ local pro day prior to the NFL Draft.

RB Marcel Dancy, California, 5-9, 200, 23: Began his college football career at Laney College, where he played in 22 games, gaining nearly 2,000 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. Transferred to Cal, where he posted career-highs in rushing, receptions and receiving yards.

RB Shannon Warren, Howard Payne, 5-9, 214, 23: An excellent running back for Howard Payne, who tallied close to 500 yards, while scoring six touchdowns for his team. He owns pro experience, including a stint with the Billings Outlaws of the IFL and previous HUB Football CAMPs.

WR Thomas Reid, Arizona, 6-2, 219, 24: A team captain at Arizona, Reid was a special teams standout who blocked a punt against Oregon in 2021. He also contributed on offense.

WR Justin Collins, Arizona State, 5-10, 190, 25: The speedster has been timed at 4.31 and has been vetted out by five NFL teams thus far. He originally began his career at Oregon.

WR Levi Falck, Nebraska, 6-1, 205, 24: The former walk-on earned a scholarship after his freshman season at South Dakota; made a name for himself with an 11-catch, 141-yard performance against Kansas State. He then walked onto Nebraska and again earned a scholarship.

WR Charles Headen III, SMU, 5-8, 185, 24: Spent the 2016-20 seasons at Shippensburg, before transferring to SMU. For his career, started 22 games, making 80 catches for 900-plus yards and 14 touchdowns. Timed 4.42 with 39.5” vertical at pro day and was in Saskatchewan Roughriders’ training camp.

WR TJ Smith, Lenior-Rhyne, 5-10, 190, 24: A do-it-all wideout who also plays special teams, Smith attended both Lenoir Rhyne University and Concord University. He racked up more than 3,000 yards during his career and has had workouts with the New England Patriots and Edmonton Eskimos.

WR Terrance Peters, Houston Baptist, 5-10, 185, 25: A three-year starter and all-conference selection, Peters most recently played in Sioux City for the Bandits of the IFL and has been in contact with the Calgary Stampeders.

WR Sam Flowers, Northern Colorado, 5-10, 190, 24: Began his career at Golden West College and then moved on to Ventura College, where he was the 2017 Offensives Player of the Year. Played at Northern Colorado during the 2018-21 seasons and timed 4.45 in the 40 with a 39” vertical.

WR Justice Murphy, Western Oregon, 6-2, 207, 25: Has worked extensively with mentor Az-Zahir Hakim. Played at Riverside City College and at one point had an offer to Boise State; has made an impact everywhere he’s been.

WR Jeremy Batten, Belhaven, 6-5, 218, 24: Started every game during his time at Belhaven, collecting 260 yards, while finishing second on the team with 22 catches.

TE Vincent McDonald, RPI, 6-4, 225, 22: A two-time team captain at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute, totaled 82 catches for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. Posted a 35.5” vertical jump and 10’ broad jump at Albany’s Pro Day in 2022.

TE Michael Cornwell, Howard, 6-3, 243, 25: A limber tight end who began his collegiate career at Maryland, playing on offense and special teams. At Howard, Cornwell led the team in receiving and was an effective blocker. Had a workout with the XFL.

TE Brett Samson, South Dakota, 6-2, 242, 24: Played in 52 career collegiate games, finishing with 86 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards, while earning All-Missouri Valley second-team honors in 2019.

OT Brandon Murphy, Memphis, 6-6, 330, 26: The former hoops standout possesses great developmental upside due to his frame and bend. He has met with several NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.

OG Terrence Ames Jr., Virginia-Lynchburg, 6-0, 320, 23: Key cog and four-year starter at Virginia-Lynchburg; was invited to the HBCU All-Star game and is seeking his first-career opportunity with a pro team.

DT Tuni Ropati, Ball State, 6-2, 288, 24: A two-year starter at JUCO, Ropati can play up and down the defensive line; most recently played for the Bismarck Bucks and the Bay Area Panthers of the IFL.

DE Chase DeMoor, Central Washington, 6-5, 260, 24: An athletic freak, DeMoor was named 2019 Special Teams Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in blocked kicks; has had workouts with the Seattle Seahawks and Montreal Alouettes, and was most recently a member of the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

DE Brawnate Wells, Northern Iowa, 6-3, 265, 24: Recorded 55 tackles in 2019 and was nominated for the Piesman Trophy in back-to-back years.

DE Christopher Rice, Castleton, 6-5, 245, 22: A three-time defensive player of the year and two-time team MVP, Rice has participated in rookie camps with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

OLB Lionell Wiggins, Northern Arizona, 6-3, 245, 24: The well-traveled Wiggins played collegiately at San Jose City, San Jose State and Northern Arizona. Professionally, he has had workouts for the Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

OLB Alexander Gagnon, Northern Colorado, 6-3, 238, 24: A versatile linebacker who played at Duke during the 2016-19 seasons before transferring to Northern Colorado; participated in Colorado’s Pro Day.

ILB Antonio Wabanimkee, William Jewell, 6-2, 220, 26: A three-time team captain and all-conference selection at William Jewell, Wabanimkee played for the Generals in The Spring League but was traded to the Linemen, where he helped lead them to a league championship.

CB Derek Parnell, Western Oregon, 5-9, 193, 24: Was voted unanimous first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference with 17 passes defended, while setting a new record for most pass breakups in GNAC history; was a member of the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021.

CB Walter Neil Jr., UTEP, 5-9, 184, 23: Began his collegiate career at Kansas State, where he started at cornerback and nickelback. Primarily played cornerback at UTEP, flashing ball-hawk tendencies and earning an invite to the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp in 2022.

CB Evan Jones, North Alabama, 6-2, 193, 23: An aggressive, physical cornerback who can also play safety; brings special teams experience and is a member of the 2022 NFL Draft class.

CB Shahman Moore, West Florida, 6-2, 185, 24: A lengthy corner with excellent size, Moore most recently earned invitations to the Kansas City Chiefs’ and Los Angeles Chargers’ minicamps.

CB Lee Pitts, Sioux Falls, 5-11, 200, 24: A two-year starter at Azusa-Pacific before transferring to Sioux Falls; participated in UCLA’s 2022 Pro Day; invited to Los Angeles Chargers’ and San Francisco 49ers’ rookie minicamps.

CB Joe Odom, Bemidji State, 5-10, 185, 26: Played both cornerback and safety in college, displaying versatility; most recently took part in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) combine.

S Nick Pickett, Oregon, 6-1, 210, 22: A tackle-machine at Oregon, Pickett is a former three-star recruit who was most recently in the Detroit Lions’ camp in 2021.

S Marshaun Cameron, Colorado State, 5-9, 180, 25: An instinctual cornerback who was named third-team All-Big Sky in 2017 and first-team All-Mountain West in 2020; had zero missed tackles in 2019.

S Elijah Reed, South Dakota, 6-3, 213, 24: Was invited to the New York Jets’ rookie minicamp in 2022. A two-time all-conference selection and team captain, Reed racked up 258 tackles, with five forced fumbles and four interceptions at South Dakota.

S Javon Jackson, West Georgia, 5-10, 185, 24: A previous member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Jackson timed 4.48 in the 40 at his pro day.

S Daron Bowles, Wingate, 5-9, 191, 25: A physical safety with 86 career tackles at Wingate to go along with 11 pass breakups; has demonstrated excellent footwork and change of direction, along with great work ethic.

K Austin Wells, SW Minnesota State, 5-10, 215, 26: An experienced player with more than 150 career punts under his belt; averaged 48 yards per punt during his time at Minnesota State, and named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Special Teams Player of the Week 12 times. His most recent workouts include tryouts with the Hamilton Tigers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

K Israel Farfan, New Mexico Highlands, 5-8, 220, 26: The 2018 Special Teams Player of The Year at New Mexico Highlands, Farfan converted on 19-of-24 field goals; took part in USFL Kicking Showcase in 2022 and had several additional free agent combine tryouts.

P Jack Preston, East Central, 6-2, 205, 24: Attended East Central in Oklahoma, where he transitioned from quarterback to punter. Earned several accolades, including all-conference honors, while breaking several school records. He most recently had workouts for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL.

