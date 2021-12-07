HUB Spotlight: Blake Morgan, RB, Wofford College

The HUB Football CAMP series, created by Don Yee, is the premier destination for NFL scouts to evaluate pro free agents. The OTA-style event is an invite-only workout, which features a coaching staff with over 100 combined years of NFL experience and has seen nearly 25% of participants go on to sign a pro contract. The next HUB Football CAMP is scheduled for Sunday, December 15th at Southeastern College in Chula Vista, California. Representatives from the NFL, CFL and other organizations are expected to be in attendance, in addition to the NFL Draft Bible. We will highlight some of the confirmed attendees leading up to ‘The CAMP.’

In this edition of the ‘HUB Spotlight Series,’ we shine the light on an underrated running back with excellent abilities to catch out of the backfield. The running back and receiver for Wofford College played all four years there. He tallied over 2500 all purpose yards in his time there before playing the the Spring League for the Alphas where he was very productive as a running back and receiver.

What is your name, school and position?

My name is Blake Morgan from Wofford College. I am a running back and receiver.

Where are you currently training and what does your workout regime consist of?

I currently train at B3 Better Sports Performance. My workout regime consists of speed, agility, and power days.

What team have you most recently played for? Please tell us about your experience.

I enjoyed playing with the Spring League Alphas in Indianapolis last season. There I was able to finish with 47 carries, 295 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground adding 12 catches for 184 yards throughout the six games. Out of the entire league I finished second in rushing yards.

When scouts pop on your game film, explain to us what they should expect to see?

Scouts will see an all around back who has great vision and is great at running behind his pads with quick twitch ability to make people miss in space. I run hard between the tackles and outside as well. I’m an added weapon catching the ball out of the backfield as well as lining up at receiver. I can also provide pass protection.

Do you have any special teams experience or play any other positions?

Yes, I have played on all special teams throughout my career. When I played for the Spring League I was starting on the punt and kick return teams.

Who is the toughest opponent that you have faced during your career, whether it be an individual player or entire team and how did you fare?

The toughest opponent that I faced in the spring league was during our last game versus our opponent's entire lineman. They were a tough opponent with a fast defense. I was able to walk away from the game with 42 yards rushingand a touchdown with 99 yards receiving.

Can you discuss your leadership and communication style?

I tend to lead by example and communicate one-on-one with my teammates. I think it is important to keep the focus on the positives, reinforce the strategy, share insight and find ways to motivate teammates.

Have you missed any games or endured any significant injuries during your career?

I missed about 5 games during my Junior year in college due to a meniscus repair.

Was there a time in your career when you had to overcome adversity? If so, what did you learn from that experience?

In my career I had to overcome adversity during my senior year. Then, we started the season 0-2 until our hard work allowed us to win the rest of the games after that. We were able to win the conference for the third year in a row. I learned from that experience how working closer with the team to stay positive and to not give up lead to our team winning the championship.

Can you describe your hometown, what is family life like for you?

My hometown is Jacksonville, Florida. It is a big city with a lot of people and things to do with a small town feel to it. Family is a huge piece of my life and means everything to me. My Family keeps me motivated to try and be the best I can be at everything I do.

Who is someone that has had a major influence on you in life?

My parents have made a huge influence in my life. They have always been there providing guidance and motivation to me. My parents paved the way for me and are the reason I am the man I am today.

I really enjoy just spending time with family and friends, usually watching a movie or binging a series. That’s usually the best company.

If you could visit any one place in the world where would you go and why?

If I could visit anywhere I’d probably go to Barbados. I’ve never been out of the country and have always wanted to travel. I like the water and tropical feel of Barbados that I see in the videos and pictures. I had a trip scheduled to go after graduation, but our trip was cancelled due to Covid-19.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

I enjoy photography. I had a class in college and it stuck with me.

Why should an NFL team sign you?

An NFL team should sign me because I can do many things for the team, a very versatile back that can line up and do multiple things. I have a high football IQ which helps when I’m learning playbooks and picking up on schemes from week to week as well as being able to play special teams. They would get everything I have to offer and more.

