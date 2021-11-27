HUB Spotlight: Jean Constant, WR/KR, Stony Brook

The HUB Football CAMP series, created by Don Yee, is the premier destination for NFL scouts to evaluate pro free agents. The OTA-style event is an invite-only workout, which features a coaching staff with over 100 combined years of NFL experience and has seen nearly 25% of participants go on to sign a pro contract. The next HUB Football CAMP is scheduled for Sunday, December 15th at Southeastern College in Chula Vista, California. Representatives from the NFL, CFL and other organizations are expected to be in attendance, in addition to the NFL Draft Bible. We will highlight some of the confirmed attendees leading up to ‘The CAMP.’

In this edition of the ‘HUB Spotlight Series,’ we shine the light on overlooked wide receiver Jean Constant. A return extraordinaire with over 4,000 all-purpose yards across his collegiate career at Bryant and Stony Brook, Constant is coming off a standout performance in the European League of Football (ELF). We recently caught up with the 26 year-old playmaker.

Where are you currently training and what does your workout regime consist of?

For strength training, I receive private training from my long time trainer Ronnie Lane; owner of The Bay Coaching Facility in Florida. Ronnie focus on overall health and wellness, rehabilitation, while looking to increase muscle mass. He specializes in movements and drills that prevent athletic injuries from constant wear and tear on the body from over the years. I also do speed training with Coach John Garrish who is the athletic director at North Broward Prep. Coach Garrish focuses on acceleration and combine training/pro day prep.

What team have you most recently played for? Please tell us about your experience.

Last season, I played overseas for the Barcelona Dragons in the European League of Football (ELF) inaugural season. I had a great experience playing overseas, stepping outside of my comfort zone and learning new cultures is something that helped me grow as an athlete. During my time overseas I had the opportunity to learn from head coach Adam Rita and offense coordinator Joe PaoPao, two CFL legends that helped my game grow in ways I wasn’t expecting when I first signed with the Dragons.

When a scout pops on your game film, explain to us what they should expect to see?

When you turn on my film, you’ll find that I am a very fundamentally sound, electric and dynamic with the ball in my hands, someone that can bail out an offense by just getting me quick touches, whether its screens jets sweeps or drawing up plays down the field.

Do you have any special teams experience or play any other positions?

Yes. I return kicks and punts. Over my entire college career I’ve returned five kickoffs for touch downs and one punt return, earning All-American honors in back-to-back seasons in 2018-2019.

Who is the toughest opponent that you have faced during your career, whether it be an individual player or entire team and how did you fare?

I would have to say Gavin Heslop (Currently on Settle Seahawks practice squad), who I played against during my time at Bryant University and alongside him for a year when I transferred to Stony Brook for my fifth year. If I knew then, what I know now, I probably would have had a better outing against him. I believe I had six catches for 80-to-90 yards receiving, I struggled because I didn’t use my quickness to my advantage and tried taking a physical approach to the matchup.

Can you discuss your leadership and communication style?

I’ve been a captain on every level of football I’ve played from little league football, all the way to the most recent season with the Barcelona Dragons. I would describe my leadership style as direct and lead by example. I’ve always taken pride in being a teammate that does the right things, as an extension of the coach on the field.

Have you missed any games or endured any significant injuries during your career?

A high ankle sprain caused me to miss three games in 2019 but otherwise, I have proved to be extremely durable and made 43 starts during the course of my college career.

Was there a time in your career when you have had to overcome adversity? If so, what did you learn from that experience?

Throughout my college career there was some inconsistency with our coaching staff. During my time at Bryant University, before transferring to Stony Brook, I already had three different head coaches in four seasons. Having to learn three different offensive systems could be very frustrating but I looked at the situation differently. Learning new playbooks isn’t easy but being able to pick up new offenses on the fly and learning from different wide receiver coaches helped me become a better student of the game. New coaching hires are things that happen at the professional level very frequently.

Can you describe your hometown, what is family life like for you?

I was born in Haiti, raised in South Florida, in the inner city of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. I love my hometown, a lot of talent has come out of Palm Beach County over the years. Being a family man, they have supported me every step of the way and I am truly grateful for them.

Who is someone that has had a major influence on you in life?

My older sister, she is someone that has sacrificed a lot for us. Being a single mother taking care of her daughter and our parents, her strength gives me motivation to continue to push forward.

What are some hobbies or activities you enjoy outside of football?

Drawing, watching anime and the Lakers.



If you could visit any one place in the world where would you go and why?

Egypt, Africa. I would love to see the Pyramids of Giza.



What is something that most people don’t know about you?

I know more NBA Basketball history than NFL History.



Why should an NFL team sign you?

If there is a team looking for a student of the game who is a football junky, I’m your guy. It would be a steal to sign a young, versatile player that can be used on offense and on special teams.

