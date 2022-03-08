Skip to main content
NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Alex Thompson, Offensive Line

NFL Free Agent report for offensive lineman Alex Thompson who participated in the February HUB CAMP event.
HUB Camp-119

ALEX THOMPSON 

School: Charleston Southern
Position: iOL
Hometown: Spartanburg, SC
Height:6012
Weight: 318
Hand: 0948
Arm: 3268
Wingspan: 7868
Age: 25

ONE LINER

A stout, compact mauler who brings a feisty chip on his shoulder and was one of the top standouts at HUB Football CAMP (February 2022) during one-one-ones, winning the majority of his reps.

EVALUATION

Wore No.61 at HUB Football CAMP on 2/20/22, where he was one of the top performers. Possesses a wide body, strong base and extremely high motor; shows excellent aggressiveness, while maintaining his composure. Showcases excellent hand placement and packs a power punch in pass protection. While somewhat limited as an athlete, he compensates with a quick first step, fast feet and gets into the second level seeking contact. Does lack prototype height and arm length, which makes him best suited on the interior; he can play either guard spot or center. A former walk-on tight end at Charleston Southern, who quickly earned the respect of his teammates due to his work ethic, cerebral awareness and relentlessness. Will ante up the level of competition no matter what team he is brought onto with his athleticism, strength intensity, refined technique, smart hand placement and sound footwork.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

QUOTABLE

"Alex is another big-bodied lineman with athleticism and versatility, a young man who has played against some really good opponents at that level of college football," Green Bay Blizzard head coach Cory Roberson on Alex Thompson

BACKGROUND

Last played for Green Bay Blizzard (IFL). NFL Draft Class of 2019. Played guard, tackle, tight end and defensive line at Charleston Southern. Played his best games on the biggest stage against teams such as Florida State, Indiana and Mississippi State. Redshirted in 2014; played in six games as a blocking tight end in 2015. Switched to offensive line in 2016, playing in five games (three starts), became full-time starter for the 2017-18 seasons. Was originally offered a scholarship by Georgia Tech. Played for coach Chris Miller at Spartanburg High School; also played baseball and track. Born April 4, 1996.

