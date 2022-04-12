Skip to main content
NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Alijah Holder, Defensive Back

NFL Free Agent report for defensive back Alijah Holder who participated in the March HUB CAMP event.
ALIJAH HOLDER

School: Stanford 
Height: 6014
Weight: 196
Hand: 948
Arm: 3148
Wingspan: 7728
Forty-Yard: 4.57
Twenty-Yard: 2.58
Ten-Yard: 1.59
Bench: 9
Vertical: 36”
Broad: 10-1
Shuttle: 4.15
Three-Cone: 6.70
Age: 26 Agent: David Canter

*NOTE: HUB Verified Measurements. NFL Scouting Combine testing and times.

ONE LINER

A smart, versatile defensive back with experience at cornerback and safety; possesses excellent size, range and is fully healthy.

EVALUATION

Wore #26 at HUB Football CAMP (03/27/22). Owns prototype size (has bulked up about 10 pounds since Stanford), fundamentally sound footwork, nice start and stop change of direction, plus highly impressive lateral movement. You can tell that he has put in the work and has been coached up well. Brings a certain level of physicality to his game and does not back down. Always seems to be in a ready-position and communicates well on assignments in zone coverage. Would like to see him be a bit more aggressive breaking on the ball—needs to trust his instincts and anticipation, which could lead to more turnovers. Made a handful of nice pass breakups, along with at least one interception during the OTA-style workout. While he flashed in man coverage during HUB one-on-one drills, his skill-set is best suited as a roaming free safety but he could step in if needed at cornerback or strong safety and can be a factor on special teams. Considering you can likely acquire him at a veteran minimum, the return on investment holds good upside.

QUOTABLE

“Honestly, after that final preseason game when I actually got time to play safety, I realized I really did like it. At corner, you look at one guy. At safety, patience is big, but being aggressive is also a factor in making plays. Overall, I really do like how much I can grow as a safety.” – Alijah Holder on his time with the Denver Broncos

BACKGROUND

Appeared in eight games for the Denver Broncos during the 2020 season, playing cornerback, safety and special teams. Last NFL stint was with the Detroit Lions in 2021. A four-year starter at Stanford, accumulated 132 tackles (86 solo) in 37 career games, two interceptions, 28 passes defended, five forced fumbles and one touchdown. Played at Oceanside (CA) under coach John Caroll; a four-star recruit. Also played basketball and track and field (long jump). Full name is Alijah Isaiah Holder. Hails from a multicultural background; son of Will and Angela Holder. Has two brothers, King and Mikah and one sister, Kiana. Majored in science, technology and society, earning a master's degree in media studies.

