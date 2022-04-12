NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Caleb Brown, Cornerback

CALEB BROWN

School: Idaho State

Height: 5100

Weight: 160

Hand: 858

Arm: 3028

Wingspan: 7328

Hometown: Ravensdale, WA

High School: Tacoma

Age: 24

Agent: Hector Ruiz

*NOTE: All measurements verified by HUB Football.

ONE LINER

A crafty, quick, explosive defender who also returns kicks and owns a record-filled track and field background; a gritty corner who plays bigger than his size indicates.

EVALUATION

Wore #23 at HUB Football CAMP (03/27/22). Possesses high level change of direction ability, along with swift backpedal and quick-flip hips—natural athlete. Does a nice job in press man coverage jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage, can close quickly in off-man coverage and isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty when needed. Clearly in top shape (currently coaches track). Showcased all the skills necessary to succeed at the next level, just needs to bulk up significantly. Allowed just one catch on the day, had an impressive overall workout at HUB and could certainly contribute at the CFL level immediately—currently lacks the weight needed for the NFL. Possibly a developmental league such as USFL would be beneficial, as he continues to add muscle. Intriguing player who can play professionally, maybe the NFL if bigger.

QUOTABLE

“Football is my life. It's my identity. I don't really know what else I could be yet without it. Obviously, like I said, you want to have those backup plans. But, as a student-athlete, athletics is pretty much your life, especially once you get to this level, because it took a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. I'm the type of person that, this is what I've dreamed of doing.” – Caleb Brown

BACKGROUND

Competed at HUB (October/2021). Played one fill-in game for the Oregon Storm (July/2021). Participated in the Spring League Showcase in Denver (July/2020). Started in parts of all four seasons at Idaho State, finishing with 81 tackles in 33 games played; 21 pass breakups, four interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles an d one defensive touchdown. Lists toughest opponents as Cooper Kupp, Kendrick Bourne, Keelan Doss and Antonio Gandy-Golden. Majored in exercise science. A two-year letter winner in football and three-year letter winner in track and field at Tacoma High School; holds the school long jump record at 23'1.5" and the record in the 110 hurdles at 14.45 seconds. Led his football team to the state playoffs in 2015 and the state track and field meet in 2015 and 2016. Parents are Henry Brown Jr. and Valerie Kupets; has three sisters, Jasmine, Natalie and Gabrielle and two brothers, Cameron, Kai and Sora. Parents divorced when he was six years old; dad was a professional athlete (track and field). Very active on Twitter; fan of anime. Born December 4, 1997.