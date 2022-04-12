NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Derrius Guice, Running Back

DERRIUS GUICE

School: LSU

Height: 5104 Weight: 246

Hand: 878

Arm: 3000

Wingspan: 7348

Forty-Yard: 4.43

Twenty-Yard: 2.56

Ten-Yard: 1.55

Bench: 15

Vertical: 31.5”

Age: 24

Agent: Peter Vongontard

*NOTE: All measurements verified by HUB Football and NFL Scouting Combine.

ONE LINER

A big, powerful runner with quick burst and vision, along with the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as well as block, making him a potential three-down back; former 59th overall pick (Washington) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

EVALUATION

Wore #51 at HUB Football CAMP (03/27/22). Demonstrated nice change of direction and explosion, despite the added bulk—even without pads, defenders were hesitant to want to get in front of him when running full speed. He certainly puts opponents in position to make ‘business decisions.’ Demonstrated very dependable hands, catching every ball thrown in his direction during the workout. Other positive attributes included his balance and body control, flashing the ability to get skinny during bag drills, along with natural smoothness to turn upfield quickly after the catch. Was very coachable; took instruction well from HUB head coach Geep Chryst and offensive coordinator Norm Chow. Displayed positive body language and strong energy, encouraging other players throughout the day. Will need more repetitions to get back into game-ready shape but knock the rust off and there is still plenty of gas in the tank for him to be a valuable contributor at the NFL level.

QUOTABLE

“Derrius came in with a great attitude and a lot of energy. He was engaging with other players and the coaches and demonstrated that he can catch the ball well out of the backfield.” – HUB Football General Manager Mike Williams at March workout

BACKGROUND

A second round pick in 2018 (Washington Commanders), appeared in just five games (one start) due to multiple knee injuries that include a torn ACL, torn meniscus and a MCL sprain. Totaled 42 rushes for 245 yards (5.8 average, seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns during his time with Washington. Had previous misdemeanor charges dropped in June of 2021; was later suspended six games by the NFL. He is now eligible and seeking another opportunity. Played at LSU from 2015-2017; broke the single game rushing record (285 yards rushing), longest rush in school history (96 yards) and career record for yards per carry (6.5). Capped his three-year career with the Tigers with 3,074 rushing yards, the fifth-highest total in school history. Rated as a five-star high school prospect by Rivals while 247Sports, ESPN and Scout gave him a four-star ranking. Majored in sport administration. Mother is Beulah Guice; born June 21, 1997.

INTERVIEW

If an NFL team were to turn your film on, what type of player can they expect to see? A very determined, explosive player.

What have you been doing to train and get ready to get back on a football field? I’ve been working out in Louisiana with my boy Brad. He’s been getting me ready, lots of weight training, speed training, conditioning, just trying to get everything going, see where I am mentally, physically I haven’t been in it for a while but I’m still feeling pretty good.

Tell us a little bit about your background. I grew up with a single mom. My pops was killed when I was fairly young. I grew up running track, playing football and then was adopted pretty much when I got to high school, then went off to LSU, did my thing then got drafted and now just trying to get back.

What type of player is a team getting if they sign you? They’re going to get a leader. They’re going to get someone that’s willing to get out there and show the boys how it’s done, get guys going, I’m all about energy, so if I feel like if a guys down I’m going to pick them up, I’m going to lift them up, I’m a motivator and a leader, I’m going to set the example, set the weight.