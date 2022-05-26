NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Isiah Malone, Cornerback

ISIAH MALONE

School: Augsburg | Position: WR | Height: 5074 | Weight: 176 | Hand: 0858 | Arm: 2938 | Wing: 7058 | Hometown: Brooklyn Center, MN | High School: Park Center | Age: 26

ONE LINER

An under the radar prospect who possesses high football intelligence, natural instincts and excellent ball anticipation, along with the ability to return kicks or punts.

EVALUATION

Wore #23 at HUB workout (5/7/22). A smart player who loves the game; currently serving as assistant defensive backs coach at Augsburg. Lacks prototype size but owns sound technique, does an excellent job of staying square and understands pursuit angles. Demonstrated top-notch quickness and ability to break off the ball. Very good start and stop speed and outstanding anticipation—makes up for his limited athleticism with cat-like instincts. Needs to improve his lateral quickness, improve his ability to flip the hips in the right direction when he opens up his body and tighten up his backpedal a bit. Did well in zone coverage switching off defenders and communicating well with teammates. Also owns vast experience returning both kicks and punts. Was one of the most improved players at HUB workout by the end of the day and capped off a strong performance with tremendous reps during one-on-ones, allowing very few receptions. A hungry player who continues to stay thirsty, is in prime physical condition and maintains his readiness by working out daily.

BACKGROUND

Has had workouts for the Edmonton Eskimos, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Brings a notorious team-first, hard-working mentality. A family oriented man with high character. Played in 10 games as a senior at Augsburg, making 42 tackles (31 solo), three interceptions, eight pass breakups, one fumble recovery and was named All-Conference Second Team. Finished his career with 166 tackles (120 solo), including four and a half tackles for-loss, 10 interceptions (two touchdown returns), 26 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries; also returned 44 kickoffs for an 18.3 yards per-return average and a 89-yard kick return touchdown, along with 10 punt returns for a 10.6-yard average.