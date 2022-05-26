NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Jake Bofshever, Wide Receiver

JAKE BOFSHEVER

School: LIU | Position: WR | Height: 5110v | Weight: 181v | Wing: 7218v | Forty: 4.77v | 20-Yard: 2.75v | 10-Yard: 1.71v | Bench: 14v | Vertical: 27”v | Broad: 9-7v | Shuttle: 4.54v | L-Drill: 7.51v | Hometown: Parkland, FL | High School: Coral Springs | Age: 25 | Agent: Zack Gottfried

ONE-LINER

A do-it-all wideout who transitioned from quarterback and immediately became their top weapon due to a relentless work ethic, high football intelligence and attention to fine details.

EVALUATION

Wore #10 at HUB workout (5/7/22). Possesses quick feet, fluid hips and nice burst off the line of scrimmage—incorporated his head fakes really well into his route running. Demonstrated excellent start and stop ability, along with dependable hands and the ability to locate the ball. Converted from quarterback to wide receiver halfway through his collegiate career, in order to get onto the playing field. Was a fast learner who made a quick adjustment. Loves to block, be aggressive and can be an immediate special teams standout. Needs to continue development and gain valuable reps; he thrived during one-on-ones during his HUB workout, providing a highlight-reel worthy play where he broke one defender's ankles and left him in the dust, literally on the ground. That is a hint of the potential to come from this player, if provided the right opportunity to bloom.

QUOTABLE

“I always remember my special teams coach, on Sundays we would watch film and do the recap of the game, it’s usually the team that won the field position battle and the hidden yardage and stuff like that is usually the team that ends up coming out on top.” – Jake Bofshever

BACKGROUND

Previously, a member of the Anchorage Sled Dogs in 2022 and Vancouver Beavers in 2021 of the Indoor Football League. Had a brief stint with the BC Lions of CFL in 2021. Also had workouts for Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. Participated in the Tropical Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase during the 2020 draft cycle. Trained at XPE with Tony Villani. In 2019, he led LIU in receptions (35) and receiving yards (399), while also scoring two touchdowns. Amassed 6,000 yards and 59 total touchdowns (39 passing, 20 rushing) in two high school seasons. Son of Gary and Joy Bofshever. Father, Gary, played collegiate baseball at University of Florida from 1984-86. Has one sister, Alexandra, and one brother, Zack. Majored in criminal justice with a minor in sports management.