NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Kyle Castilleja, Wide Receiver

NFL Free Agent report for wide receiver Kyle Castilleja who participated in the February HUB CAMP event.

HUB Camp-1783

KYLE CASTILLEJA

School: Southwestern
Position: WRHometown: Hearne, TX Height: 5094 Weight: 184Hand: 868Arm: 3000 Wingspan: 7200Age: 25Agent: Black Diamond Firm

ONE-LINER

A developmental cornerback-turned-wide receiver prospect who is dedicated to making a successful conversion at the pro level; an incredible athlete who was a former track and field/powerlifting standout.

EVALUATION

Wore No.9 at HUB Football CAMP on 2/20/22. Has made vast improvement in his route running technique, utilizing a quick first step off the line of scrimmage. Thrives with his footwork out of breaks and demonstrated excellent change of direction ability. Did a nice job of getting his head turned around and locating the ball; tracked well over the shoulder—you can see his quarterback background from high school show up in his receiving instincts. Continues to work on his speed and best football is still ahead of him. His athleticism and flexibility is evident, as he contorted his body on several throws to make the catch. A league where he can obtain additional reps under his belt would be greatly beneficial for him to take the next step.

QUOTABLE

“My typical training routine is very speed & power intensive. Broken into three lower body workouts per week with [2] consisting of knee dominant and hip dominant workouts, with speed training done before lifting, and [1] consisting of plyometrics and isometrics. There are 1-2 upper body days that is focused on reactive strength and elastic strength. Skill work is sprinkled throughout the week and may take the place of a lower body workout depending on the demands of the current needs.” – Kyle Castilleja on his current workout regime as told to Draft Diamonds

BACKGROUND

Met former Hamilton Tiger-Cats Terrance Toliver in 2019 and decided to transition from defensive back to wide receiver. Trained alongside Jarvis Landry, Cyril Grayson, Amari Rodgers, KJ Osborn at the Wide Receiver Factory with Brandon White (2021). Worked under the tutelage of Terry Shea and Sami Parker (2020). Participated in TSL (2018). Played in Champions Indoor Football League (CIF) in 2018. Transferred to Texas A&M as a member of the Powerlifting Team (2016-17). Played football and ran track and field (100M, 4x100M and Long Jump) at Southwestern University (2014-15). A two-time all-district selection first at wide receiver and again as a quarterback at Hearne High School. Son of George and Amanda Castilleja.

