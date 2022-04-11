Skip to main content
NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Kyle Ward, Wide Receiver

NFL Free Agent report for wide receiver Kyle Ward who participated in the March HUB CAMP event.

KYLE WARD

School: LIU-Post
Height: 5094
Weight: 192
Hand: 918
Arm: 3000
Wingspan: 7178
Hometown: Elizabeth, NJ
High School: John E. Dwyer
Age: 26

*NOTE: All measurements verified by HUB Football.

ONE LINER

A versatile player with experience at wide receiver, running back, returner and cornerback; New Jersey long jump state champion in high school and All-NE-10 selection.

EVALUATION

Wore #18 at HUB Football CAMP (03/27/22). A notorious student of the game who has learned how to play multiple positions on the gridiron. Possesses excellent awareness, worked the sidelines well and utilized his body lean to create separation out of his breaks. Flashed some fancy footwork and showcased solid hands, often plucking the ball out of the air. Demonstrated nice body control, along with the ability to adapt to badly thrown balls. Would like to see him sharpen some of his route tree concepts. Despite lack of height, he owns a sturdy frame. He came in 15 pounds lighter than a previous workout at TEST Football Academy just one year prior, from 207 pounds, down to 192 and he was noticeably much faster for it too. Needs to continue to improve upon speed, as he will be asked to operate out of the slot, whether on offense (receiver) or defense (corner/safety).

BACKGROUND

Last team was New Jersey Bearcats (indoor). Has been training with NFL alumni PJ Walker, Jahad Thomas and Khaseem Greene. A two-year starter at LIU; finished with 122 receptions, 1,539 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 36 games played. Played three years varsity at John E. Dwyer; won a New Jersey State Championship in 2012. Named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-County as a senior; also participated in track and field—won the 2012 Long Jump State Championship. Son of Michael Green and Denise Scott; lists his mother as the person he most admires. Enjoys bowling, basketball, video games and track and field. Volunteers with Special Olympics. Hopes to play in the NFL or become a detective.

