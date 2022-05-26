NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Nik Rango, Quarterback

NIK RANGO

School: Hudson Valley CC/Albany

Position: QB

Height: 6013

Weight: 201

Hand: 0928

Arm: 3158

Wing: 7568

Hometown: East Fishkill

High School: Trinity Pawling

Age: 23

ONE LINER

A left handed signal caller who tosses a very catchable ball and throws his receivers open due to his anticipation, along with the ability to alter arm angles when needed.

EVALUATION

Wore #1 at HUB workout (5/7/22). Excels in the short-to-intermediate passing game with his touch and anticipation; can make all the throws needed. Does a nice job operating off playaction and sells it well with his head fakes. Not the most mobile quarterback in the pocket but can side-step oncoming pass-rushers and bide time in the pocket. Took well to working with HUB quarterback coach Norm Chow, as he continues to refine his mechanics. His throwing motion can be a bit elongated but he adapts his arm angles when needed, which is a nice element to his game. Would like to see him put a bit more velocity on some of his deep ball passes. A student of the game who continues to develop and would benefit from receiving reps in an alternate league.

BACKGROUND

A decorated quarterback at Hudson Valley Community College who set numerous passing records, while also finishing in the top five of passing yards in the NJCAA. Before Covid forced shutdowns, Rango earned a spot on the University of Albany roster. For his professional experiences, he has had several CFL workouts during the first quarter of 2022. A former high school pitching standout who owns a 30” vertical jump. Threw for over 2,000 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games during his senior season at Hudson Valley CC.