NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Quentin Harrison, Wide Receiver

QUENTIN HARRISON

School: Cal-Poly

Position: WR

Height: 6022v

Weight: 199v

Hand: 1068v

Arm: 3100v

Wingspan: 7338v

Forty: 4.69v

10-Yard: 1.59v

Bench: 12

Vertical: 39”v

Broad: 10-4v

Shuttle: 4.28v

L-Drill: 6.90v

Hometown: Chula Vista, CA

High School: Bonita Vista HS

Age: 24

Agent: Carter Chow

ONE LINER

A lengthy, smooth, uber-athletic pass-catcher who was underutilized in college but owns a frame and skill-set that could serve as a mismatch advantage at the next level.

EVALUATION

Wore #45 at HUB (5/7). A physical wideout blessed with exceptional athleticism, above average footwork and great acceleration. Plays with great game-speed and is actually much faster than his most recent timed-speed; has strong understanding of angles and spacing. Possesses excellent body control and balance, flashed the ability to go up and win contested balls. Give him an inch of daylight and he is capable of busting off long chunks of yardage; if he gets a clean release off the line of scrimmage, it usually results in him beating the defender deep. Snatches the ball away from his body and quickly turns to tuck and run, in an effort to pick up yards after the catch. He self admittedly needs to think less on the field and let his natural athleticism take over. In addition, he’ll need to sharpen his route running polish a bit more. He does work on the small details such as upper body movements and head fakes. Also lined up inline at tight end during his time at Cal-Poly and could be viewed as a slot mismatch. A developmental prospect who can make an immediate impact on special teams as a return man, as he continues to get coached up on the finer nuances of the wide receiver position. Would greatly benefit from NFL training camp reps; diamond in the rough type prospect worth a look-see!

BACKGROUND

A San Diego native. Clearly one of the more well-conditioned players in attendance. Has worked on meditation and reading during his downtime to stay mentally ready. Participated in the College Gridiron Showcase. Totaled 48 catches for 767 receiving yards (16 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns during his collegiate career; also returned kicks. Majored in sociology. Played under Chris Thompson at Bonita Vista High School in Chula Vista, California. Son of Catherine Harrison and Marci Bair; has one brother, Justin. Owns impressive measurables (see verified times in profile).