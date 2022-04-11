NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Sherrod Williams, Linebacker

SHERROD WILLIAMS

School: Lenoir-Rhyne

Height: 6000

Weight: 223

Hand: 900

Arm: 3128

Wingspan: 7648

Hometown: Arlington, GA

High School: Calhoun County

Age: 25

Agent: Pro Level Agents

*NOTE: All measurements verified by HUB Football.

ONE LINER

A hybrid linebacker/safety who flies to the football, plays physical, is excellent in pass coverage and has shown a propensity for the turnover based on his illustrious collegiate career; Lenoir-Rhyne All Decade Team selection.

EVALUATION

Wore #12 at HUB Football CAMP (03/27/22). An instinctual ball-hawk who is quick to read-and-react. Possesses excellent size, well-built frame and athleticism to thrive as a linebacker. A fluid mover who is light on his feet, attributes that really showed up during the scrimmage session of the HUB workout. In fact, the most impressive part of his overall game was his ability to pick up running backs out of the backfield, as he disrupted nearly every ball thrown in his direction and even added a one-handed pick for good measure. Participated in both linebacker drills (with HUB coach Sam Anno) and defensive back drills (with HUB Coach Derrick Gardner). Probably lacks the hip movement necessary to play safety full-time but could fill in when needed. Get this player with an NFL-level strength and conditioning program, as he continues to refine his overall game and he could develop into a backend of the roster player who can contribute on special teams.

QUOTABLE

“Having a daughter as a freshman in college. It changed my life. She made me a better person. She’s the main reason for everything I do.” – Sherrod Williams to Draft Diamonds in recent interview

BACKGROUND

Did 27 bench press reps in April of 2020; timed in the 4.6-range in the forty-yard dash. Hails from a small town in Edison, Georgia. Had a daughter who was born when he was a freshman in college. A three-time DII All-Conference selection; finished collegiate career with 316 tackles (30 tackles for loss), 11 sacks, 21 pass breakups, six interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and one kick return for a touchdown. Was named to Lenoir-Rhyne All-Decade Team. Lettered all four years in both basketball and football, while lettering two years in Track & Field at Calhoun County High School; earned First-Team All-Region honors every year in football and once in basketball. Son of Sherrod Williams and Qutosha Reed; born January 18, 1997.