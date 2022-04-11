NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Wayne Kirby, Defensive Lineman

WAYNE IRONS TEI-AUTAGAVAIA KIRBY

School: BYU/Oregon

Height: 6020

Weight: 338

Hand: 968

Arm: 3058

Wingspan: 7478

Hometown: Pocatello, Idaho

High School: Highland

Age: 24

Agent: Carter Chow

*NOTE: All measurements verified by HUB Football.

ONE LINER

A space-eating, run-stuffer who also creates lanes for backers to make plays and can slide up or down the line if needed, such as he did at BYU/Oregon.

EVALUATION

Wore #65 at HUB Football CAMP (03/27/22). An athletic, big-bodied down lineman who is quite nimble for his size. Possesses a powerful bull-rush, demonstrated a diverse pass-rush repertoire such as spin and rip, along with quick, violent hands. Displayed solid footwork and got better throughout the day working under HUB defensive coaches Dwayne Board and Sam Anno. While he can play low when needed, he needs to do it more consistently. Will need continued improvement on hip and ankle flexibility. Despite the time off, came ready to play and was a positive influence on other players. Has been utilized in an array of positions along the defensive line but is best-suited at nose tackle in a two down plugger type of role in the pros.

QUOTABLE

“I love my teammates and the staff at Oregon that gave me a chance. I am excited for my new opportunity as a Cougar and blessed. I love you whether you’re a Duck or a Cougar. Thanks for everything.” – Wayne Tei-Autagavaia Kirby on his transfer

BACKGROUND

Has stayed active working out at Peak Sports Performance. Played a key role on the defensive line early in his career at Oregon in 2016 under head coach Mark Helfrich. Sat out a season in 2017 due to his transfer (BYU). The decision to transfer to BYU was tied to a family issue following the death of his father. Rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals coming out of Highland High School in Pocatello, Idaho. A First-Team All-Idaho selection as a senior; recorded 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles—as a junior he led one of the best defenses in school history (49 tackles).