NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Austin Wells, Kicker

NFL Free Agent report for kicker Austin Wells who participated in the HUB CAMP event.
AUSTIN WELLS

School: SW Minnesota State | Height: 5094 | Weight: 219 | Hand: 0818 | Arm: 2900 | Wingspan: 6848 | Hometown: Chandler, Arizona | High School: Campo Verde

EVALUATION

Wore #56 at HUB CAMP (June/2022). Has shown continuous improvement in his overall game, including areas such as hang time, consistency and distance. Can handle kicking and punting duties, in addition to kickoffs. Had over 150 career punts in college, averaging a 4.77 hang time; was named Special Teams Player of the Week on a dozen occasions. Was also a member of the SMSU baseball team. Played under coach Max Ragsdale as a First Team All-State kicker at Campo Verde High School. A participant in the FAF D2 Senior Bowl. Has had workouts with the Hamilton Tiger Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders. Previously played at Colorado Mesa. Works with kicking specialist and HUB coach Nick Novak. Projects as a punter / kickoff specialist who could also provide insurance at kicker. 

