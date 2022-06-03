NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Chris Olmstead, Offensive Lineman

CHRIS OLMSTEAD

School: Findlay | Position: OL | Height: 6040 | Weight: 302 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3328 | Wing: 7918 | Age: 24 | Agent: Patrick Diodati

ONE-LINER

A highly athletic, studious, versatile offensive lineman capable of playing all five offensive line positions.

EVALUATION

Wore #147 at HUB Football CAMP (October/2021). Possesses an extremely stout anchor; held his ground very well during one-on-one drills. Also demonstrated above average flexibility, adequate arm length, nice bend and sound footwork. His athleticism allows him to get down the line in a jiffy when pulling or into the second level when seeking out defenders. With the added bend, he moves very well laterally and is impressively light on his feet. While he was able to generate good drive, he will need to continue to get stronger in both his upper and lower body. In addition, his hand placement can become more consistent. Overall, he is oozing with potential due to the various ways he can be utilized, ever-growing frame and exceptional agility. He took very well to working with HUB OL coach Eugene Chung and even took reps at center, showcasing some long-snapping ability. Would be worthwhile to bring into an NFL training camp to see how fast he can polish up the raw elements of his game.

BACKGROUND

Participated at Miami-Ohio pro day on 3/6/19.Recorded 28 bench press reps of 225, a 24.5” vertical jump and 9-1 broad jump. Was invited to Cincinnati Bengals rookie camp. Started six games for The Linemen, champions of 2021 TSL. Was second team All-Conference selection at Findlay, where he appeared in 42 games (34 starts) and was a finalist for the Anthony Munoz Best Offensive Lineman Award.