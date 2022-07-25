NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Justin Collins, Wide Receiver

JUSTIN COLLINS

School: Arizona State | Position: WR | Height: 5106 | Weight: 191 | Hand: 0900 | Arm: 3058 | Wingspan: 7318 | Forty: 4.49 | Hometown: Los Angeles, CA | High School: Carson

ONE-LINER

A special teams dynamo who can beat any defender one-on-one due to rarified speed.

EVALUATION

Wore #33 at HUB Football CAMP (June/2022). Collins can stretch the defense due to his major speed and acceleration. He possesses fluid hips and feet while proving capable of playing on the boundary or in the slot. Most impressive was his vertical game, as he made several nice catches in traffic while winning the jump ball battle. Collins elevated his game during red zone drills, showcasing the ability to create separation in short area spaces. In addition, he found a knack for finding the open seam against zone during scrimmage. One area where he has room for improvement would be selling his routes a bit harder, especially when getting out of his breaks. Known primarily for his speed, Collins demonstrated improved route running throughout his HUB workout and an efficient, quick release off the line of scrimmage. He could be an immediate asset to special teams on any pro team as he continues to develop and gain valuable reps.

BACKGROUND

Has been timed in the low 4.3-range; officially tested 4.49 at his pro day workout. Multiple transfers from Oregon via Boise State, Collins finished up his collegiate career at Arizona State. He spent the 2016 season at Long Beach CC, where he averaged over 25 yards per kickoff return, including one touchdown. Attended Carson High School and was a standout both on the football field, where he played quarterback and on the track as a hurdler. Won the 2015 CIF 300m hurdles state title (36.67). The speedster has been timed at 4.31 and has been vetted out by five NFL teams thus far.