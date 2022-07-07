Skip to main content

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Rakeem Boyd, Running Back

NFL Free Agent report for running back Rakeem Boyd who participated in the HUB CAMP event.
june camp-929

RAKEEM BOYD

School: Arkansas | Position: RB | Height: 6003 | Weight: 212 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 3248 | Wingspan: 7700

ONE-LINER

A dedicated Boyd showed up to HUB Football in great shape, showcasing leadership, fluid movement skills and change of direction prowess.

HUB EVALUATION

Wore #44 at HUB Football CAMP in June 2022. Boyd flashed great burst, bend and quickness, along with the ability to get skinny in a hurry. He ran with fluidity and accelerates quickly in the second level. The Houston native owns a nice jump cut move and then shifts gears once in space. During running back drills with coach Wayne Moses, he was head and shoulders above every other performer in attendance, displaying surprising nimbleness. From Texas A&M, to Independence CC, to Arkansas (multiple year starter and team captain, gaining over 2,500 all-purpose yards), then a stint with the Detroit Lions, Boyd is committed to the game of football and shows a real passion. From a physical and talent standpoint, he is capable of competing for a backend roster role or practice squad spot.

QUOTABLE

“My roommate got COVID but I didn’t have COVID and I had to miss games. I wasn’t too fired up about that (and) that’s when I decided ‘Hey, let’s go get ready for the pros.’ We were struggling, didn’t have much coming to Houston. Kind of started back over again, started life over again. No car, no anything. My mom had to really get it as a single parent, so it was tough. It was hard on me like, ‘Dang man, I should be out there with them,’ (but) you also say, ‘I’ve got these problems going on.’” – Rakeem Boyd to BOAS on his decision to opt out early for the NFL Draft

