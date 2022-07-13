NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Rykeem Yates, EDGE

RYKEEM YATES

School: Nevada | Position: Edge | Height: 6021 | Weight: 250 | Hand: 1048 | Arm: 3248 | Wingspan: 7900 | Hometown: Fresno, California | High School: Edison | Agent: Greg Lake

ONE LINER

A quick, strong, athletic pass-rusher who can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up and can drop back in pass coverage when needed.

EVALUATION

Wore #41 at HUB CAMP (June/2022). A hard-nosed player who demonstrates heavy hands, sound placement and very good hand combat. Flashed a swim, dip and rip move during one-on-one drills. Possesses above average strength and footwork. Has shown active hands; owns a track record for batting down passes at the line of scrimmage. He does a show a nice rip move but could benefit from utilizing his arm jab more when rushing the passer. Needs to enhance his bend/flexibility; he flashes the ability to do so but must do it more consistently. Took to coaching very well working with HUB coaches Dwaine Board and Sam Anno. In prime condition; has dropped approximately 30 pounds since college. A high-motor player that best projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme at the pro level.

BACKGROUND

Last played for the New York Guardians of the XFL; also played for the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF and had a stint with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL. At Nevada, played in 45 career games, with 120 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, seven and a half sacks, seven passes defended and three takeaways. A standout on the gridiron and on the wrestling mat in high school. Originally signed with UCLA. One of seven siblings. Son of Penny Walters and Robert Yates.