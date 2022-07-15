NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Terrance Peters, Wide Receiver

TERRANCE PETERS

School: Houston Baptist | Position: WR | Height: 5090 | Weight: 175 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 3000 | Wingspan: 7148 | Hometown: Houston, TX

ONE-LINER

A versatile offensive weapon who can line up at wide receiver, running back or return kicks; possesses pure athleticism and dependable hands.

EVALUATION

Wore #31 at HUB CAMP (June/2022). An All-Southland Conference performer during his collegiate career, Peters has experience playing both wideout and running back. He flashed quick feet, along with nice change of direction movement. In addition, the Houston native demonstrated excellent ball awareness and worked the sideline well. Peters also displayed the ability to make catches in traffic and instincts to come back to the quarterback and bail him out under duress. He also proved to be a natural hands catcher who plucks the ball out of the air. A solid route runner, Peters has some room for improvement to sharpen his footwork getting in/out of breaks. His versatility and quickness could see him get a look as a slot receiver or running back at the professional level.

BACKGROUND

Born June 17, 1996, in New Orleans. Full name is Terrance Peters Jr.; son of Terrance Peters Sr. and Daisy Harper, has one sister, Maya. During final season at Houston Baptist, registered 574 rushing yards, 216 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Southland Conference honors. Majored in business. Was a four-year letterwinner for Coach Elliot Allen at Stratford High School in Houston; rushed for 2,000 yards as a senior.