PLAYER INTERVIEW: HUB Alum Isiah Malone

We sat down with HUB Football CAMP alum Isiah Malone to talk about his experience at The HUB and what he's been up to.

NFL free agent and HUB Football alumnus Isiah Malone sat down with me to talk about his playing career and experience at The CAMP. He also dived into what he's doing after his showcase and what his future holds.

Malone went to Ausburg University in Minneapolis to play college football but didn't consider going pro until after his freshman year, where he shined, playing ten games and racking up 49 total tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. His peers and coaches suggested that he should consider taking his skills to the next level. While division three football isn't regarded as having much NFL-level talent, Malone says there are plenty of "ballers" in the division. "It doesn't matter where you play - if you can ball, you can ball," Malone says, "film don't lie - stats don't lie."

Malone started the process of moving to division one, but injuries got in the way and halted the process. He talks about life after college, trying to break into the league, and how tough it is for guys coming from smaller schools, which is what The HUB CAMP has been able to help with. Malone dives into great detail into his backstory and his experience at The HUB in the video below:

Malone received an opportunity with The Spring League in Miami, Florida. "The experience was nice, being able to put the pads on again," Malone says, "It was like a training camp practice, just constantly moving, fast-paced. It was kind of hard to get reps, though, with all the people. Unlike The HUB, there were about ten of us, that's including safeties and corners, so we got a decent amount of reps."

In the video below, Malone dives deep into the difference between The Spring League and The HUB experience that he had:

One of my favorite questions to ask players is about the coach that had the greatest impact on them as a person and as a football player. Malone talks about Todd Strop, his demeanor, mentality, and toughness. "He's one of those guys, if you go to war with him, it's either all or nothing. He's not backing down from anything," Malone says. He gives a heartfelt answer about Strop in the video below:

The last question I like to ask players is to tell teams what type of player they are getting on and off the field. "You're getting everything out of me, a great player on and off the field. Great person, class act. A player that puts his team first," Malone says. He dives into everything you're getting from him in the video below.

The CAMP presented by The HUB has opportunities for NFL free agents and is now bringing those opportunities to players in the transfer portal and at JUCOs. If you want the same opportunity that Malone had, you can register today. You can message me on Twitter for more information: @NFL_Zack

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT