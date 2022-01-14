Canadian League Drew Desjarlais Draws NFL Interest

Skip to main content
CFL Players Draw Interest from NFL Teams

Athletic guard Drew Desjarlais, who played for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, has had tryouts with seven NFL teams this month.

It’s CFL time in the NFL.

Every January, when the calendar changes to another year, pending free agents in the Canadian Football League, are able to work out for NFL teams in hopes of landing a contract.

If they don’t, players are able to begin negotiating with CFL teams on Feb. 8.

Through Thursday, 16 players have had NFL tryouts since Jan. 3. The most popular has been 6-foot-2, 314-pound guard Drew Desjarlais, who has had seven tryouts in 11 days with New England, San Francisco, L.A. Chargers, Cincinnati, Seattle, New Orleans and N.Y. Jets.

From Belle River, Ontario, Desjarlais attended Windsor and was invited to try out with the Steelers and Giants at their 2019 rookie minicamp. However, he was selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in that year’s CFL draft.

This past season, he started all 14 games at left guard on a team that allowed the fewest sacks in the league. He was a West Division all-star and the Blue Bombers won consecutive Grey Cups.

The Falcons have signed two CFL players, cornerback Dee Alford and tight end Brayden Lenius.

Here are the players that have had NFL interest through Jan. 13:

CB Dee Alford (5-11, 175); Tusculum; Winnipeg; Atlanta Jan. 4 (signed Jan. 10)

DE Jamal Davis (6-4, 250); Akron; Montreal; Arizona Jan. 4, Atlanta Jan. 7, Tampa Bay Jan. 11, L.A. Chargers Jan. 12 (visit)

WR DeVonte Dedmon (5-10, 200); William & Mary; Ottawa; Arizona Jan. 7, L.A. Chargers Jan. 12

G Drew Desjarlais (6-2, 314); Windsor; Winnipeg; New England Jan. 3, San Francisco Jan. 5, L.A. Chargers Jan. 6, Cincinnati Jan. 7, Seattle Jan. 11, New Orleans Jan. 12, N.Y. Jets Jan. 13

P Cody Grace (6-2, 257); Arkansas State; Calgary; N.Y. Giants Jan. 4, Minnesota Jan. 11

DB Monshadrik (Money) Hunter (6-1, 193); Arkansas; Montreal; Arizona Jan. 4, New England Jan. 11

TE/FB Nikola Kalinic (6-5, 255); York; Hamilton; Seattle Jan. 11, New Orleans Jan. 12, Tennessee Jan. 12

DE Jonathan Kongbo (6-5, 266); Tennessee; Winnipeg; Denver Jan. 11

DE Anthony Lanier (6-6, 285); Alabama A&M; Saskatchewan; N.Y. Giants Jan. 4

WR Kenny Lawler (6-3, 197); California; Winnipeg; Atlanta Jan. 11

TE Brayden Lenius (6-5, 320); New Mexico; Saskatchewan; Atlan ta Jan. 4 (signed Jan. 10

LB Nyles Morgan (6-1, 235); Notre Dame; Edmonton; Cincinnati Jan. 7

T Jordan Murray (6-9, 325); North Texas; Hamilton; New Orleans Jan. 12

DB Jamal Peters (6-2, 220); Mississippi State; Toronto; Arizona Jan. 4; N.Y. Jets Jan. 13

WR Tim White (5-10, 185); Arizona State; Hamilton; Denver Jan. 11

G Zack Williams (6-5, 305); Manitoba; Calgary; Indianapolis Jan. 6

