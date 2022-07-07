Transfer Portal HUB Report: Brandon Smith, Running Back

BRANDON SMITH

Previous School: Santa Barbara CC | Position: RB | Height: 5101 | Weight: 214 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 3148 | Wingspan: 7548 | Forty: 4.49

ONE-LINER

A well-built, sturdy framed back who demonstrates great vision, quick one-cut burst, excellent change of direction skills and is a capable receiver out of the backfield.





EVALUATION

Combines size, speed and power, plus natural instincts. The thick-built Smith is well proportioned with both upper and lower body strength, making him an efficient yards after contact runner. He constantly keeps his legs churning and can push the pile. His anticipation and ability to cut up-field swiftly are some of his best attributes. Smith possesses fancy feet and demonstrated the ability to change direction on a dime. In addition, he caught everything thrown in his catch radius, again showing off impressive straight-line speed after the catch. He timed 4.47 and 4.53 in the forty-yard dash conducted by HUB scouts. Was a staff favorite of HUB coaches Norm Chow and Wayne Moses (wore #3 during June 2022 CAMP). Would be worth a look for any college program at any level.

QUOTABLE

“Between the HUB Transfer Portal CAMP and HUB Pro Free Agent CAMP, both conducted on June 18th, it’s very well possible that Brandon was the best player on the entire field that day, he owns top-level physical traits.” – HUB Football GM Mike Williams

BACKGROUND

Officially timed 4.47 and 4.53 during his two forty-yard dash runs at HUB. Previously played at Iowa Central, before Santa Barbara City College. Owns limited game film and was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but certainly made a statement at HUB and has had some Power 5 programs since inquire.