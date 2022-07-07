Transfer Portal HUB Report: Luke Thompson, Quarterback

LUKE THOMPSON

Previous School: Pomona | Position: QB | Height: 6052 | Weight: 234 | Hand: 0938 | Arm: 0938 | Wingspan: 7900

ONE-LINER

A mobile, lefty-throwing quarterback who can extend plays in the pocket, alter his arm angles and owns a dart-like release.

EVALUATION

Wore #12 at HUB CAMP in June 2022, was coached by Norm Chow and Eugene Chung. A left-handed thrower who can get rid of the ball from an array of release points, Thompson showed the ability to throw open some of his receivers during the scrimmage and one-on-one portions of the workout. He owns ideal size and has the frame to stand in the pocket and absorb a big hit if needed but also demonstrates above average athleticism. His ability to rollout can allow offensive coordinators to incorporate playaction into the offensive attack, he might also play well in a RPO-orientated scheme. He improved his mechanics by the end of the workout but his footwork on drop-backs has room to improve. Thompson was miscast in a pistol/wildcat-type offense during his time in Pomona and is looking to transfer to a school that will allow him to flourish in a more open/spread style of offense.

BACKGROUND

An athletic, mobile pro-style quarterback who originally committed to Stanford; son of former MLB pitcher Rich Thompson. Thompson entered Pomona Football team from being a Suffolk County All-Star quarterback, while also being an excellent student-athlete in high school. He was a top five passing leader with an extremely low interception percentage.