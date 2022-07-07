Skip to main content

Transfer Portal HUB Report: Luke Thompson, Quarterback

Transfer portal report for quarterback Luke Thompson who participated in The HUB Transfer Portal CAMP event.
june hub portal-27

LUKE THOMPSON

Previous School: Pomona | Position: QB | Height: 6052 | Weight: 234 | Hand: 0938 | Arm: 0938 | Wingspan: 7900

ONE-LINER

A mobile, lefty-throwing quarterback who can extend plays in the pocket, alter his arm angles and owns a dart-like release.

EVALUATION

Wore #12 at HUB CAMP in June 2022, was coached by Norm Chow and Eugene Chung. A left-handed thrower who can get rid of the ball from an array of release points, Thompson showed the ability to throw open some of his receivers during the scrimmage and one-on-one portions of the workout. He owns ideal size and has the frame to stand in the pocket and absorb a big hit if needed but also demonstrates above average athleticism. His ability to rollout can allow offensive coordinators to incorporate playaction into the offensive attack, he might also play well in a RPO-orientated scheme. He improved his mechanics by the end of the workout but his footwork on drop-backs has room to improve. Thompson was miscast in a pistol/wildcat-type offense during his time in Pomona and is looking to transfer to a school that will allow him to flourish in a more open/spread style of offense.

BACKGROUND

An athletic, mobile pro-style quarterback who originally committed to Stanford; son of former MLB pitcher Rich Thompson. Thompson entered Pomona Football team from being a Suffolk County All-Star quarterback, while also being an excellent student-athlete in high school. He was a top five passing leader with an extremely low interception percentage. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

june camp-1095
Alternative Football

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Rakeem Boyd, Running Back

By The NFL Draft Bible3 minutes ago
9935100
NFL Draft

Top Clemson Tiger Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky4 hours ago
USATSI_15306486
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tanner Morgan, Quarterback, Minnesota Golden Gophers

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
Frost_Aaron_vsSJSU_101219
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Frost, Offensive Lineman, Nevada Wolfpack

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
baker mayfield
NFL

Breaking News: Carolina Panthers Trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield

By Robert Gregson19 hours ago
Desmond Ridder Falcons
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Which Rookie Quarterbacks Could Start This Year.

By Robert GregsonJul 6, 2022
USATSI_15878177
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Amari Gainer, Linebacker, Florida State Seminoles

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 6, 2022
Matt Bockhorst
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Bockhorst, Offensive Lineman, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 6, 2022