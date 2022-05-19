We are officially at the halfway mark of the 2022 USFL spring season, which has had its share of moments. Overall, it has made a positive impression within the football community by providing a platform for players to be seen and serving as a developmental program for receiving some much-needed reps. Throughout the course of history, alternate leagues have served as an ultimate springboard for future NFL stars. Here’s a look at some of the top prospects in the USFL, who could be getting the callup to NFL training camps come August. The dream starts with humble beginnings, each with their own journey.

USFL: Midseason Scouting Rankings – QB Big Board

The USFL has been a blessing for players such as Kyle Sloter of the New Orleans Breakers, who has bounced around six different NFL organizations and leads the league in passing. Prior to a season-ending ACL injury, Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott appeared to be one of the most impressive signal-callers in the league but his replacement Case Cookus has been even more effective since taking the reins. One of the more exciting developmental quarterbacks in the USFL is Luis Perez of the New Jersey Generals, who has found himself in a timeshare situation splitting reps with one of the more pleasant surprise thus far, DeAndre Johnson of ‘Last Chance U’ fame. Another name worth monitoring for the second half includes Vad Lee, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

1. Kyle Sloter, New Orleans Breakers

2. J'Mar Davis-Smith, Birmingham Stallions

3. Luis Perez, New Jersey Generals

4. Shea Patterson, Michigan Panthers

5. Case Cookus, Philadelphia Stars

6. Bryan Scott, Philadelphia Stars

7. De'Andre Johnson, New Jersey Generals

8. Jordan Ta'amu, Tampa Bay Bandits

9. Vad Lee, Pittsburgh Maulers

10. Montell Cozart, Birmingham Stallions

USFL: Midseason Scouting Rankings – RB Big Board

New Jersey Generals compact runner Darius Victor has emerged as the most polished back due to his ability to pound the rock between the tackles and make plays out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. He would seem to translate well as a very effective third down back in the NFL. Some other notable players who are performing well include CJ Marable of the Birmingham Stallions and Reggie Corbin of the Michigan Panthers. Newly signed Bo Scarbrough joins Marable in the Stallions backfield and is coming of his first game of the season in limited duty but will be one to watch during the second half of the season. After ripping through the European League of Football (ELF) last summer, former Tennessee/Michigan State runner Madre London has had his ups and downs this spring as the lead back with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

1. Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals

2. CJ Marable, Birmingham Stallions

3. Reggie Corbin, Michigan Panthers

4. Mark Thompson, Houston Gamblers

5. Jordan Ellis, New Orleans Breakers

6. Juwan Washington, Tampa Bay Bandits

7. Paul Terry, Philadelphia Stars

8. Trey Williams, New Jersey Generals

9. Madre London, Pittsburgh Maulers

10. Bo Scarbrough, Birmingham Stallions

USFL: Midseason Scouting Rankings – WR Big Board

Birmingham Stallions do-it-all standout Victor Bolden Jr. has been a weapon in the passing game and as a return man, expect to see him in an NFL training camp come August. The same might be said for his counterpart Marlon Williams, who has become a gamebreaker for the Stallions. When you take into consideration the size, athleticism and vertical game of New Orleans Breakers playmaker Jonathan Adams, he would seem to define the NFL prototype. His Breakers teammate, former Ohio State speed burner Johnnie Dixon is back to his old tricks again, burning defenders deep on the regular. A pair of old collegiate teammates have teamed up in the USFL, as former San Jose State wideouts Tre Walker and Bailey Gaither have joined forces for the Pittsburgh Maulers. Both players are in the top 10 in receiving yards, despite being on the worst offensive team in the league. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Bandits have used Jonathan Franklin III in a variety of roles, including Wildcat and Kavontae Turpin has also been a fun gadget player to watch as a do-it-all receiver for the New Jersey Generals.

1. Victor Bolden Jr., Birmingham Stallions

2. Johnnie Dixon, New Orleans Breakers

3. Jonathan Adams, New Orleans Breakers

4. Marlon Williams, Birmingham Stallions

5. Lance Lenoir, Michigan Panthers

6. Tre Walker, Pittsburgh Maulers

7. Bailey Gaither, Pittsburgh Maulers

8. Isaiah Zuber, Houston Gamblers

9. John Franklin III, Tampa Bay Bandits

10. Kavontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals

USFL: Midseason Scouting Rankings – TE Big Board

One of the more exciting players in the USFL has been Tampa Bay Bandits tight end Cheyenne O’Grady who brings pass catch prowess and has made several nice nabs in traffic this season. Michigan Panthers Connor Davis has proven to be the supreme blocking tight end in the league, while Sal Canella of the New Orleans Breakers has been the most consistent of the bunch. It has been interesting to watch the development of wide receiver conversion prospect La’Michael Pettway who would seem like the ultimate developmental project type worth bringing into an NFL training camp.

1. Cheyenne O'Grady, Tampa Bay Bandits

2. Connor Davis, Michigan Panthers

3. Sal Cannella, New Orleans Breakers

4. La’Michael Pettway, Michigan Panthers

5. Bug Howard, Philadelphia Stars

6. Cary Angeline, Birmingham Stallions

7. Woody Brandom, New Jersey Generals

8. Braedon Bowman, New Jersey Generals

9. Nick Truesdell, New Jersey Generals

10. Sage Surratt, Birmingham Stallions

USFL: Midseason Scouting Rankings – OL Big Board

The versatile Erick Browne of the Houston Gamblers can step in at all five positions, is technically sound and plays with a chip on his shoulder, he sits atop the offensive line rankings and projects best on the interior. Recently signed Tyree St. Louis gives the undefeated Birmingham Stallions a pair of bookend offensive tackles to pair opposite of Ryan Pope. Another player who has caught our attention is Tampa Bay Bandits Damien Mama, who brings a tenacious style of play. You may also recognize several other notable veterans who have bounced around the NFL on the list.

1. Erick Browne, Houston Gamblers

2. Tyree St. Louis, Birmingham Stallions

3. Ryan Pope, Birmingham Stallions

4. Corbin Kaufusi, Tampa Bay Bandits

5. Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Tampa Bay Bandits

6. Damien Mama, Tampa Bay Bandits

7. Daishawn Dixon, Michigan Panthers

8. Brandon Hitner, Houston Gamblers

9. Cordel Iwuagwu, Michigan Panthers

10. Kristjan Sokoli, Houston Gamblers