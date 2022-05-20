USFL Scouting: Midseason Big Board Update - Defense

With the halfway mark of the USFL ‘reboot’ season upon us, it’s time to examine some of the players who could find themselves at an NFL training camp this summer. Previously, we rated the top offensive prospects participating in the league. Here’s a look at who the top defenders are thus far!

Be sure to check back for exclusive USFL scouting rankings during the second half of action.

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Defensive Tackles

A member of six NFL organizations, Daylon Mack has certainly grabbed the attention of pro scouts and could be headed back to the big leagues come August. His Tampa Bay Bandits teammate John Atkins is another strong candidate, while Pittsburgh Maulers sparkplug Boogie Roberts has flashed glimpses of potential.

1. Daylon Mack, Tampa Bay Bandits

2. John Atkins, Tampa Bay Bandits

3. JaQuan Bailey, Michigan Panthers

4. Josh Avery, Houston Gamblers

5. Boogie Roberts, Pittsburgh Maulers

6. Darrius Moragne, Pittsburgh Maulers

7. Ethan Westbrooks, Pittsburgh Maulers

8. Kamilo Tongamoa, New Orleans Breakers

9. Willie Yarbary, Birmingham Stallions

10. Olive Sagapolu, Pittsburgh Maulers

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Defensive Ends

Houston Gamblers pass-rusher Chris Odom leads the USFL in sacks (5.5) and offers hybrid versatility. Carlo Kemp has been another standout for the Pittsburgh Maulers, collecting a handful of sacks and creating pressure in the pocket. The frame and physicality of Philadelphia Stars bruiser Freedom Akinmoladun should make NFL scouts look hard, while the athleticism and explosion of Birmingham Stallions spruce Chauncy Haney offers great developmental upside.

1. Chris Odom, Houston Gamblers

2. Carlo Kemp, Pittsburgh Maulers

3. Davin Bellamy, New Orleans Breakers

4. Freedom Akinmoladun, Philadelphia Stars

5. Chauncy Haney, Birmingham Stallions

6. Adam Rodriguez, Philadelphia Stars

7. Anree Saint-Amour, New Orleans Breakers

8. Shareef Miller, New Orleans Breakers

9. Ahmad Gooden, Houston Gamblers

10. Tyshun Render, New Jersey Generals

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Linebackers

Probably the biggest personality and a candidate for USFL Defensive MVP is Scooby Wright of the Birmingham Stallions—he has been a straight fire-starter! His teammates DeMarquis Gates and Lorenzo Burns round out a stout unit. Tackle machine Donald Payne has been a standout for the Houston Gamblers, while Tampa Bay Bandits linebacker Greg Reaves has come on strong of late.

1. Scooby Wright, Birmingham Stallions

2. Donald Payne, Houston Gamblers

3. DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions

4. Vontae Diggs, New Orleans Breakers

5. Lorenzo Burns, Birmingham Stallions

6. Kyahva Tezino, Pittsburgh Maulers

7. Greg Reaves, Tampa Bay Bandits

8. Christian Sam, Tampa Bay Bandits

9. EJ Ejiya, Pittsburgh Maulers

10. Reggie Northrop, Houston Gamblers

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Cornerbacks

Not only have Brian Allen of the Birmingham Stallions and William Likely of the Houston Gamblers demonstrated extremely sticky coverage skills during USFL play but they have been gamechangers, each with visits to the end zone this season. The New Orleans Breakers secondary led by Adonis Alexander and Nevelle Clarke might be the best in the league. Also on the roster are a pair of developmental prospects in Mike Stevens and Ike Brown, who look much improved. There are also a handful of NFL veterans such as Quentin Meeks of the Tampa Bay Bandits.

1. Brian Allen, Birmingham Stallions

2. Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars

3. William Likely, Houston Gamblers

4. Adonis Alexander, New Orleans Breakers

5. Nevelle Clarke, New Orleans Breakers

6. Quenton Meeks, Tampa Bay Bandits

7. De'Vante Bausby, New Jersey Generals

8. Micah Abernathy, Houston Gamblers

9. Mike Stevens, New Orleans Breakers

10. Ike Brown, New Orleans Breakers

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Safeties

One of the deepest positional groups in terms of talent, there is a litter of quality safeties in the USFL, including Arnold Tarpley III of the Pittsburgh Maulers who brings a tenacious style of play and former NFL safety Christian McFarland, who has been a key cog to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions club. New Jersey Generals playmaker Shalom Luani constantly shows up around the football, while his Generals counterpart Paris Ford was once considered highly thought of amongst the NFL scouting community.

1. Arnold Tarpley III, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Sean Williams, Michigan Panthers

3. Shalom Luani, New Jersey Generals

4. LaDarius Wiley, Philadelphia Stars

5. Paris Ford, New Jersey Generals

6. Orion Stewart, Michigan Panthers

7. Christian McFarland, Birmingham Stallions

8. Bryce Torneden, Pittsburgh Maulers

9. Manny Bunch, Houston Gamblers

10. Evan Worthington, Philadelphia Stars