Bo Nix comments on competing for Broncos’ starting quarterback job
For just the second time ever, six quarterbacks got picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Aside from the Atlanta Falcons shocking the world and taking Washington's Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall, the next-biggest surprise was Bo Nix out of Oregon coming off the board as early as he did, going to the Denver Broncos with the twelfth overall pick.
In the run-up to the draft Nix became a bit of a punchline compared to the other five quarterbacks who wound up getting picked in Round 1. Doubts about his limited athletic ability had some analysts predicting that he wouldn't even get picked until the second round.
That turned out to be wrong, and Nix does have his stronger points, including a high football IQ and a lot of experience, having put in three years at Auburn before transferring to Oregon, where he exploded onto the scene in 2022. Nix went on total over 8,000 passing yards over the next two years to go with 74 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Nix was also incredibly accurate, setting a new college record with a 77.45% completion rate last season.
Looking ahead, Nix is the obvious choice to be Denver's long-term starting quarterback, but there's no guarantee he will win the job as a rookie. The latest we've heard on this battle comes from Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, who reported that Nix is building his case to become QB1.
Nix has the right attitude to win the competition if nothing else. Here's a look at what he said about the Broncos' QB1 battle at training camp over the weekend.
This sounds good, but there's no indication of a frontrunner in this race right now. Today at practice it was Jarrett Stidham who got reps with the first team offense instead of Nix. Head coach Sean Payton doesn't seem to be in any hurry to name a starter, either.
Nix's other competition will come from Zach Wilson, who was an early draft pick himself only a few years ago. Wilson fell on hard times with the New York Jets, though - going just 12-21 as a starter during his time there. He was traded to the Broncos for peanuts back in April.
This may drag out all the way into September, but we expect it'll be Nix who starts against the Seahawks come Week 1.