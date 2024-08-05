Browns vet gives rookie DT Michael Hall Jr. an NFL comp that will be hard to live up to
First-round draft picks tend to get all the love during the NFL offseason, especially the initial set of quarterback prospects who come off the board early. Nevertheless, every year there are several rookies who were not taken until Day 2 who pop off right away. One of them could be playing in Cleveland, if his teammates have anything to say about it.
After a few weeks at training camp, Browns Pro Bowl edge Za'Darius Smith has been impressed enough by rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. to give him a very juicy comp indeed by saying he reminds him of Aaron Donald a little bit, Smith then joked he hopes he doesn't see his comments.
That's a pretty high bar to set and not entirely fair to Hall, even if Smith only means that he reminds him of AD in very specific ways. It would take at least a decade of balling out at an elite level for Hall to truly be in the same conversation as Donald, in any case.
Whether Hall turns out to be an instant game-breaker or just an average rookie trying to make his way, the Browns should have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL this year. Headlined by superstar edge Myles Garrett, their edge rotation is ranked second-best in the league by ESPN analyst Mike Clay, while their interior rotation is ranked 13th.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Prominent analyst weighs in on Shedeur Sanders for 2025 draft
Will J.J. McCarthy overtake Sam Darnold for starting job?
Caleb Williams’ signing bonus sent teammate into shock