Former Giants WR Amani Toomer goes off on Caleb Williams’ alleged leadership style
There's a lot more to playing quarterback in the NFL than just reading defenses and completing passes. Whether it's warranted or not, quarterbacks are expected to be locker room leaders at this level, even if they have only just arrived in the league. That can lead to some tension.
Naturally, some veterans don't take kindly to getting leadership from a rookie, no matter how high he might be drafted or how good he's supposed to be. That might be the case for some Chicago Bears with their number one overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams.
Apparently Williams told some of his new teammates to clean up the locker room. That did not sit well with former NFL wide receiver Amani Toomer. Here's what he had to say.
If any of Williams' teammates feel the same way, this is the kind of situation when you need a well-respected head coach with a strong track record. The Bears have *checks notes* Matt Eberflus. So, there's that.
