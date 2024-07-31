Caleb Williams' NFL debut delayed, Bears starters won't play in first preseason game
You can bet that a competitor like Caleb Williams is eager to make his debut at the highest level of the game, thus fulfilling a life-long dream. However, he's going to have to wait at least another week to make that dream come true.
On Tuesday Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Williams and the rest of his projected starters will not be playing in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans, which will be the first NFL preseason game of the year.
While it's frustrating for fans the Bears are doing the right thing by resting Williams here. We expect he will see at least a few snaps at some point during the preseason but risking an injury in what is usually the sloppiest and always the least-consequential game on the NFL calendar would be nuts.
And so Tyson Bagent will be starting at quarterback for the Bears in Williams' place.
As for the other side, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was not quite so open about his lineup plans for the game. When he was asked by reporters earlier this week if franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud was going to play, he only said "we'll see."
Most likely we will get to see Williams make his pro debut on Saturday, August 10 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.