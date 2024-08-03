Caleb Williams' signing bonus sent undrafted Chicago Bears QB into shock
Where you get drafted counts a lot when it comes to how your NFL career goes. Those who never had the privilege of getting drafted in the first place certainly know the feeling. While there are UDFAs who go on to have strong careers (Tony Romo comes to mind), the difference between what a number one overall pick in the draft makes and what an undrafted quarterback makes can be staggering, even by pro athlete standards.
Just watch what happens when undrafted Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent hears how big top pick Caleb Williams' signing bonus was.
Williams' rookie contract is worth a total of just under $40 million over the next four years and all of it is fully guaranteed. Hopefully when they go out for dinner Williams gets the check.
As for Bagent, he had a rough rookie year as part of a bad Bears team. In four starts he went 2-2 with three touchdowns, six interceptions and a 71.4 passer rating.
For now, he's stuck in the third spot on the depth chart beneath Williams and Brett Rypien, who performed pretty well in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans. To get any real playing time in 2024 or even make the team Bagent may need one of them to get injured.
