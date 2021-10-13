    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    CF1 Welcomes HERO Pledge Campaign for Designated Drivers

    In addition to the HERO Designated Driver Pledge, Conference One will also raise awareness surrounding future HERO Campaign events.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    7e9454_a0d8b708247b4610a22053e09c447c56_mv2

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct, 12th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 ESports, Conference One (CF1) announced a partnership with the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign, a national non-profit organization dedicated to preventing drunk and impaired driving by promoting the use of safe and sober designated drivers.

    The program will be made available to all participating schools in Conference One, including over 100 colleges and universities this fall. Students will be asked to take the Campaign’s online HERO Pledge not to drink and drive, and to always have a designated driver.

    “The HERO Campaign has proven to make a difference one person at a time,” Campaign Chairman Bill Elliott stated. “A designated driver is the key to preventing future drunk driving tragedies.” He and his wife Muriel established the HERO Campaign as a tribute to their son, Navy Ensign John R. Elliott of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunk driver in July, 2000, two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. Ensign Elliott was travelling home from Annapolis, MD for his mother’s birthday at the time of his death.

    At the heart of The HERO Campaign is a simple message: Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver®. “Designated drivers are the cure for drunk driving and the heroes in our campaign, stated Muriel Elliot,” John’s mother. All students in Conference One who take ‘The HERO Pledge’ can download a digital HERO membership card, good for non-alcoholic beverages at participating HERO bars and taverns.

    “Our family was deeply and forever altered when an impaired driver killed my mother-in-law, Mabel Allen, on the way to pick up our boys from school,” stated G3 Esports CEO Anthony Gaud, “It is a priority that CF1 does everything possible to prevent tragedies like hers and Ensign Elliott’s from happening to someone else."

    In addition to the HERO Designated Driver Pledge, Conference One will also raise awareness surrounding future HERO Campaign events.

    “There is one alcohol-related death every 52 minutes in the United States,” Conference One commissioner Ric Serritella stated. “About 2,000 deaths annually originate from college students between the ages of 18-24 involved in drunk driving and an additional 120,000 students are treated in emergency rooms. These are staggering numbers. Conference One is proud to work with the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign, so that we can reduce those tragic numbers by increasing the usage of designated drivers.”

    To become a HERO please visit: www.herocampaign.org/pledge/g3/

    About HERO Campaign

    For the past two decades, the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers has promoted the use of safe and sober designated drivers throughout Southern New Jersey and the Delaware Valley in partnership with schools, police departments, restaurants and pro sports teams. The campaign was established by the family of Navy Ensign John Elliott, who was killed in a collision with a drunk driver two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy in July 2000. The HERO Campaign seeks to register a million designated drivers nationally through its website, www.herocampaign.org

    About Conference One

    Conference One is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER, while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the collegiate esports arena. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, Conference One provides universities and organizations the highest level of ELITE competition. For more information visit www.CF1.gg

    About G3 Esports

    A leading developer of Esports products that resonate within the gaming community. Led by industry executives with decades of high-profile experience in entertainment, game development and igaming operations, G3 Esports is at the forefront of the upcoming “Play, Watch and Wager” revolution. For more information visit www.g3esports.gg 

    7e9454_a0d8b708247b4610a22053e09c447c56_mv2
    CF1

    CF1 Welcomes HERO Pledge Campaign for Designated Drivers

    17 seconds ago
    NYT Twitter Card
    CF1

    Conference One: New York Tech Esports Team

    12 hours ago
    thumbnail_CF1 SI Home Page Banner (1)
    CF1

    Conference One Esports Schedule, Stats, Standings

    13 hours ago
    CF1

    Conference One: University of Missouri Esports Team

    23 hours ago
    myles gaskin
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 5 NFL 2021 Season

    Oct 12, 2021
    kyle pitts
    NFL

    NFL: Star Rookies From Week 5 Of The 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 12, 2021
    kenny pickett
    NFL Draft

    Hot Take Tuesday: Kenny Pickett is QB1 in the 2022 Draft

    Oct 12, 2021
    CF1

    Conference One: University of Iowa Esports Team

    Oct 11, 2021
    CF1

    Conference One: University of Alberta Esports Team

    Oct 11, 2021