September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Conference One: Army West Point Esports Team

Conference One: Army West Point Esports Team

CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.
Author:
Publish date:
CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.

Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

57

Daniel Song
dsong#SWO

School Administrator

Victor Castro

Click Here To Go To CF1 Home Base

Player

Valorant

57

Daniel Song (Coordinator)
dsong#SWO

Larry Bolt
larrypeepog#6363

56

Mason Hutchins
hutch#1717

54

Larry Hallcroft
Schiz#1989

52

Erich Brilliant
FazzyLangoustine#NOTSO

53

Jacob Huckelberry
Sol1tary#pain

Coaches

Army

Joe Chang

50

Tom Le

51

Will Eckland

Social Media

Twitter

Facebook

School Page

Discord

YouTube

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year.

CF1-badge

Army Twitter Card
CF1

Conference One: Army West Point Esports Team

ASU Twitter Card
CF1

Conference One: Arizona State University Esports Team

Corey Sutton
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Preview Marshall vs. Appalachian State

matt corral
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2021 College Football Week 3 Draft Rankings Update

TreVeyon Henderson
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings 2021 College Football Season Week 3

Jameson Williams
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Scouting The Nation - Alabama Has ANOTHER Top Wide ReceiverDraft SharePreviewPublish

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXV

USATSI_16717283
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Danny Godlevske, Center, Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_14997438
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myron Cunningham, Offensive Tackle, Arkansas Razorbacks