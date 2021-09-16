September 16, 2021
Conference One Home Base

The home of CF1 College Esports league on SI.com NFL Draft Bible
The home of CF1 College Esports league on SI.com NFL Draft Bible

Standings

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Stats

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Teams

Divisions - Radiant & Immortal || Diamond & Below

Texas A&M Twitter Cards

Texas A&M University

twitter size cards CF1 ksu (1)

Kennesaw State University

twitter size cards CF1 rmc

Rocky Mountain College

Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma

twitter size cards CF1 ONU

Ohio Northern University

cf1 logo
CF1

