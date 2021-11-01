Conference One: How To Watch Week 5 Action

Conference One Week 5 takes place November 2nd, 2021 with two key matchups

Conference One Week 5 is the final week of round-robin tournament play before entering divisional finals. This Tuesday two crucial matches will be played that could have a major impact on the competition for divisional finals. Here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's matches.

Where to Watch:

Time to Watch:

8pm EST: St. Clair Saints vs. Saint Louis University

What's at Stake:

The first streamed match will take place at 8 pm EST on the Conference one twitch stream. The St. Clair Saints will take on Saint Louis University Esports (SLU Esports) in a match that is a must-win for SLU Esports. SLU finds themselves one game behind Akron Esports with a record of two wins and two losses. With a win for them and a loss by Akron Esports, their records would be identical. St. Clair, unfortunately, finds themselves out of contention but will look to play spoiler and end their season on a high note.

Time to Watch:

10pm EST: The University of Hawai'i vs. Texas A&M Maroon

What's at Stake:

The second streamed match will pit University of Hawaii (UH Esports) against Texas A&M University (TAMU Maroon). This match up could determine a playoff spot as UH Esports finds themselves only a game out of 2nd place in the division, a spot currently held by TAMU Maroon. With a win for UH Esports, they could push themselves into a tie for a playoff spot. TAMU Maroon could win this match up and cement their spot in the playoff.